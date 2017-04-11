Universal Crossword Answers April 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal April 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Govt. airwaves agency
|FCC
|Sushi fish
|EEL
|Boxing legend
|ALI
|Musical phrase
|RIFF
|Exotic hunting vacations
|SAFARIS
|Hardly enough
|SCANT
|Arm bone
|ULNA
|Good thing for an oil spill
|RAG
|Renews, as air
|FRESHENS
|When a certain guy is out there just a-selling, he’s …
|TOMAHAWKING
|Strongly say it’s so
|AVER
|Many pins are produced on them
|MATS
|Some fighting forces
|ARMIES
|Color choices
|HUES
|Suffix with "rich" or "poor"
|EST
|Groupings of eight
|OCTETS
|RNA component
|URACIL
|When a certain wealthy guy is wife-hunting, he’s …
|RICHLOOKING
|Like a flag of surrender
|WHITE
|"Annnyway …"
|SOO
|Lily type
|CALLA
|You can fall back on it
|HEINIE
|Letter receiver
|SENDEE
|Like some foamy-mouthed dogs
|RABID
|Double-check
|MAKESURE
|"___ you hearing this?"
|ARE
|Elegant garden structure with a roof
|GAZEBO
|PlasterÂ ofÂ Paris preparations
|GESSOES
|Abbr. on many remotes
|VOL
|Grape-loving sot
|WINO
|Green, the "Witch of Wall Street"
|HETTY
|It usually contains the altar
|APSE
|Pinot ___
|NOIR
|One way to get to grade school
|SKIP
|Italian stack blower
|ETNA
|"Scorpion" network
|CBS
|Scalp warmer
|HAT
|Landing guesstimate
|ETA
|Hangout for some animals
|DEN
|Tears For ___
|FEARS
|Ride the waves
|SURF
|Scot’s sun blocker
|TAM
|"As You Like It" girl
|CELIA
|Santa ___, California
|CLARA
|They’re fertilized, in biology
|OVA
|When a certain guy takes a lady’s coat, he puts it on a …
|CLIFFHANGER
|Encountered for the first time
|MET
|Regional wildlife
|FAUNA
|Puts jam on bread
|SMEARS
|"___ Man in Havana"
|OUR
|No longer in the U.S.N., briefly
|RET
|Sound from an active washing machine
|WHISH
|Major problem
|CRISIS
|Fastest felines
|CHEETAHS
|Mexican snacks
|TACOS
|Comes down in buckets
|RAINS
|Miniature
|WEE
|Sound boomerang
|ECHO
|Quaffs from soda jerks
|MALTS
|Having similar qualities
|AKIN
|Up to, informally
|TIL
|Clark of old Hollywood
|GABLE
|Process coffee beans
|GRIND
|Bratislava’s land
|SLOVAKIA
|Campfire treat
|WEENIE
|Moved like sap
|OOZED
|Mr.’s towel designation
|HIS
|"Aw" follower
|GEE
|Foot joints
|ANKLES
|Sight, for one
|SENSE
|Pasty Hawaiian dish
|POI
|When a certain guy fixes your choppers, you’ve been …
|BUCKTOOTHED
|Thing to confess
|SIN
|Circle a planet
|ORBIT
|Maternally related
|ENATE
|Measurement of work
|ERG
|Perceive with one’s eyes
|ESPY
|Evil one down below
|SATAN