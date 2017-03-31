Universal Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

’60s war zone, informally NAM
Noted ringmaster ALI
S. ___ (Neb. neighbor) DAK
Say over ITERATE
Give an account of RELATE
Plant pest genus APHIS
Counterparts of 32-Across BROS
Thing in a building ROOM
Plus, in a sentence AND
Wood for smoking MESQUITE
A fish tale from the sound guy? MIKELYSTORY
Thin cotton or linen material TOILE
Like most fish SCALY
Commits a hockey violation ICES
Absolute greatest (abbr.) ULT
"If ___ a Carpenter" IWERE
Maple Leaf or Black Hawk, e.g. NHLER
What the sound guy wears when riding his Harley? MIKERJACKET
Comprehend or understand GROK
Singer LeAnn RIMES
Landed on a branch ALIT
Sound from a would-be test cheater? PSST
___ time (eventually) INDUE
Get to one’s feet STAND
Type of German guard dog DOBERMAN
"Are you ___ out?" INOR
Scornful one employing a curled lip SNEERER
Certain alcoholic beverage ALE
Military base FORT
Still available for sale UNSOLD
Be an author WRITE
Rabbits’ relatives HARES
Injures severely, in a way MAIMS
Ad-lib in jazz singing SKAT
French father PERE
U.N. agency concerned with workers ILO
SSW’s opposite NNE
Fifth quarters in the NFL OTS
How-___ (DIY guides) TOS
Low-water mark NADIR
President Garfield’s middle name ABRAM
The Ozarks and Everest, briefly MTS
Winged like Pegasus ALATE
Face down PRONE
Sports org. with a five-ring logo IOC
Odds, according to the sound man? MIKELIHOODS
Optima maker KIA
One form of discrimination RACISM
Put down, as an uprising QUELL
Joint tenants? INMATES
Ditch made by running water GULLEY
Some laundry loads WHITES
Thing that’s seldom seen RARITY
Sommer of the cinema ELKE
Chuck Yeager, famously PILOT
Sib, sometimes SIS
Riddle-me-___ (take a guess) REE
Be less than respectful to the sound man? DISMIKE
Sticks that can move mountains TNT
Not be right ERR
First phase ONSET
Common beverage SODA
Blouse ruffles JABOTS
Charity 2-K, e.g. FUNRUN
Ahab was one WHALER
Very well off MONEYED
Dragster RACER
Thinly spread SPARSE
Rankle IRK
Angry command to the sound man? MIKEITORNOT
Football supporter TEE
Chili rating unit ALARM
Slowly, in music scores LENTO
Ending for the most? EST
Students’ accumulations NOTES
Prom showstopper, often DRESS