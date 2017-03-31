Universal Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal April 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|’60s war zone, informally
|NAM
|Noted ringmaster
|ALI
|S. ___ (Neb. neighbor)
|DAK
|Say over
|ITERATE
|Give an account of
|RELATE
|Plant pest genus
|APHIS
|Counterparts of 32-Across
|BROS
|Thing in a building
|ROOM
|Plus, in a sentence
|AND
|Wood for smoking
|MESQUITE
|A fish tale from the sound guy?
|MIKELYSTORY
|Thin cotton or linen material
|TOILE
|Like most fish
|SCALY
|Commits a hockey violation
|ICES
|Absolute greatest (abbr.)
|ULT
|"If ___ a Carpenter"
|IWERE
|Maple Leaf or Black Hawk, e.g.
|NHLER
|What the sound guy wears when riding his Harley?
|MIKERJACKET
|Comprehend or understand
|GROK
|Singer LeAnn
|RIMES
|Landed on a branch
|ALIT
|Sound from a would-be test cheater?
|PSST
|___ time (eventually)
|INDUE
|Get to one’s feet
|STAND
|Type of German guard dog
|DOBERMAN
|"Are you ___ out?"
|INOR
|Scornful one employing a curled lip
|SNEERER
|Certain alcoholic beverage
|ALE
|Military base
|FORT
|Still available for sale
|UNSOLD
|Be an author
|WRITE
|Rabbits’ relatives
|HARES
|Injures severely, in a way
|MAIMS
|Ad-lib in jazz singing
|SKAT
|French father
|PERE
|U.N. agency concerned with workers
|ILO
|SSW’s opposite
|NNE
|Fifth quarters in the NFL
|OTS
|How-___ (DIY guides)
|TOS
|Low-water mark
|NADIR
|President Garfield’s middle name
|ABRAM
|The Ozarks and Everest, briefly
|MTS
|Winged like Pegasus
|ALATE
|Face down
|PRONE
|Sports org. with a five-ring logo
|IOC
|Odds, according to the sound man?
|MIKELIHOODS
|Optima maker
|KIA
|One form of discrimination
|RACISM
|Put down, as an uprising
|QUELL
|Joint tenants?
|INMATES
|Ditch made by running water
|GULLEY
|Some laundry loads
|WHITES
|Thing that’s seldom seen
|RARITY
|Sommer of the cinema
|ELKE
|Chuck Yeager, famously
|PILOT
|Sib, sometimes
|SIS
|Riddle-me-___ (take a guess)
|REE
|Be less than respectful to the sound man?
|DISMIKE
|Sticks that can move mountains
|TNT
|Not be right
|ERR
|First phase
|ONSET
|Common beverage
|SODA
|Blouse ruffles
|JABOTS
|Charity 2-K, e.g.
|FUNRUN
|Ahab was one
|WHALER
|Very well off
|MONEYED
|Dragster
|RACER
|Thinly spread
|SPARSE
|Rankle
|IRK
|Angry command to the sound man?
|MIKEITORNOT
|Football supporter
|TEE
|Chili rating unit
|ALARM
|Slowly, in music scores
|LENTO
|Ending for the most?
|EST
|Students’ accumulations
|NOTES
|Prom showstopper, often
|DRESS