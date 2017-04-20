Universal Crossword Answers April 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal April 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Letters on some fighter jets
|USAF
|Scenes of action
|LOCI
|Remus, to Romulus
|TWIN
|What to do "unto Caesar"
|RENDER
|Diamond sock designs
|ARGYLES
|Any outstanding example of its kind
|LULU
|Prince of a noted opera
|IGOR
|Finishes third in a horse race
|SHOWS
|Northern Iraq, a long time ago
|ASSYRIA
|"Takin’ Care of Business" group, initially
|BTO
|It ruled in the Yellow River valley, second millennium BC
|YINDYNASTY
|Bread serving
|SLICE
|Stodgy
|STAID
|Member of the giraffe family
|OKAPI
|Handy banking appliance
|ATM
|Prefix with "dynamic"
|AERO
|Computer feed
|DATA
|Distinctive and stylish elegance
|ELAN
|Mike and Carol’s TV kid
|CINDYBRADY
|Transmit
|SEND
|High wave caused by tidal flow
|EAGRE
|Interior home unit
|ROOM
|An American flag color
|BLUE
|Not an exact number
|SOME
|Official emblem
|SEAL
|Agenda item
|TOPIC
|Shish kebab holders
|SKEWERS
|Cornrow maker
|PLAITER
|___ Lanka
|SRI
|Not early or late
|ONTIME
|Some tablets or laptops
|ACERS
|Video game brother
|MARIO
|Nasty, as a remark
|SNIDE
|DEA word
|DRUG
|Old-school safecracker
|YEGG
|"What am ___?" (auctioneer’s question)
|IBID
|Difficult to grasp, as an elongated fish
|EELY
|Eyelid bump
|STYE
|Captain’s domain, sometimes
|SEA
|Prefix with "violet"
|ULTRA
|Fleur-de-___ (Quebec symbol)
|LIS
|Immeasurable pit
|ABYSS
|Future reaper
|SOWER
|"Yuck!"
|UGH
|Artificial leg extender
|STILT
|Getting everything right on a test
|ACING
|English restroom
|LOO
|Braga of films
|SONIA
|What GPS helps you do
|FINDYOURWAY
|601, in Roman numerals
|DCI
|Hunter’s antlered prey
|ELK
|Wandered away from the flock
|STRAYED
|Lessen
|DECREASE
|Personal appearance
|MIEN
|Noted rope-a-dope boxer
|ALI
|Primitive fishing weapon
|SPEAR
|Many Middle Easterners
|ARABS
|Neutral colors
|TANS
|Gold bar
|INGOT
|Norwegian metropolis
|OSLO
|Mountains in Chile
|ANDES
|Get saggy
|DROOP
|"The Rum ___ Tugger" ("Cats" jam)
|TUM
|Continually runs off at the mouth
|YAKS
|Hired hand
|EMPLOYEE
|Unhurried walkers
|AMBLERS
|"At Seventeen" singer Janis
|IAN
|Automobile
|CAR
|Boston, Chicago and Minneapolis
|WINDYCITIES
|Delete
|ERASE
|Great anger
|IRE
|Lhasa’s land
|TIBET
|Any bus patron
|RIDER
|Understood, to hippies
|DUG
|Poet Dickinson
|EMILY
|Some bean plants (var.)
|SOYAS
|Cracked food item
|EGG
|Turn back to yellow, e.g.
|REDYE