Universal Crossword Answers April 21st 2017

Letters on some fighter jets USAF
Scenes of action LOCI
Remus, to Romulus TWIN
What to do "unto Caesar" RENDER
Diamond sock designs ARGYLES
Any outstanding example of its kind LULU
Prince of a noted opera IGOR
Finishes third in a horse race SHOWS
Northern Iraq, a long time ago ASSYRIA
"Takin’ Care of Business" group, initially BTO
It ruled in the Yellow River valley, second millennium BC YINDYNASTY
Bread serving SLICE
Stodgy STAID
Member of the giraffe family OKAPI
Handy banking appliance ATM
Prefix with "dynamic" AERO
Computer feed DATA
Distinctive and stylish elegance ELAN
Mike and Carol’s TV kid CINDYBRADY
Transmit SEND
High wave caused by tidal flow EAGRE
Interior home unit ROOM
An American flag color BLUE
Not an exact number SOME
Official emblem SEAL
Agenda item TOPIC
Shish kebab holders SKEWERS
Cornrow maker PLAITER
___ Lanka SRI
Not early or late ONTIME
Some tablets or laptops ACERS
Video game brother MARIO
Nasty, as a remark SNIDE
DEA word DRUG
Old-school safecracker YEGG
"What am ___?" (auctioneer’s question) IBID
Difficult to grasp, as an elongated fish EELY
Eyelid bump STYE
Captain’s domain, sometimes SEA
Prefix with "violet" ULTRA
Fleur-de-___ (Quebec symbol) LIS
Immeasurable pit ABYSS
Future reaper SOWER
"Yuck!" UGH
Artificial leg extender STILT
Getting everything right on a test ACING
English restroom LOO
Braga of films SONIA
What GPS helps you do FINDYOURWAY
601, in Roman numerals DCI
Hunter’s antlered prey ELK
Wandered away from the flock STRAYED
Lessen DECREASE
Personal appearance MIEN
Noted rope-a-dope boxer ALI
Primitive fishing weapon SPEAR
Many Middle Easterners ARABS
Neutral colors TANS
Gold bar INGOT
Norwegian metropolis OSLO
Mountains in Chile ANDES
Get saggy DROOP
"The Rum ___ Tugger" ("Cats" jam) TUM
Continually runs off at the mouth YAKS
Hired hand EMPLOYEE
Unhurried walkers AMBLERS
"At Seventeen" singer Janis IAN
Automobile CAR
Boston, Chicago and Minneapolis WINDYCITIES
Delete ERASE
Great anger IRE
Lhasa’s land TIBET
Any bus patron RIDER
Understood, to hippies DUG
Poet Dickinson EMILY
Some bean plants (var.) SOYAS
Cracked food item EGG
Turn back to yellow, e.g. REDYE