Universal Crossword Answers April 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal April 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|In less danger
|SAFER
|Cuddly Australian creature
|KOALA
|Cuzco people
|INCAS
|Brushed things
|TEETH
|Auto dash info
|MPH
|Beer type
|ALE
|Pup’s loud, harsh cry
|YAWP
|Pepper with fire from above
|STRAFE
|Category of creative work
|GENRE
|Jason’s fictional ship
|ARGO
|Wheel-ratchet engager
|PAWL
|Latin list-shortening abbr.
|ETAL
|Edamame beans, e.g.
|SOYS
|Golfer’s gadget
|TEE
|Legal hearing
|OYER
|Type of duck
|SMEW
|Rooty luau staple
|TARO
|Onetime capital of Japan
|KYOTO
|Narrow-sleeved robes for priests
|ALBS
|Use it for sticking together?
|GLUE
|One thing a bed provides
|REST
|Busy crawling insects
|ANTS
|Freeze out
|SHUN
|Double-negative taboo
|NONO
|Former Cutlass maker
|OLDS
|Color of sadness
|BLUE
|Tournament advantage
|BYE
|"Rules ___ rules"
|ARE
|Unit of force
|DYNE
|Word with "bar" or "season"
|OPEN
|Boxing champion’s prize
|BELT
|Beat to the finish line
|OUTRUN
|Characterized by healthy vigor
|LUSTY
|Bit of Morse code
|DAH
|The planets, collectively
|OCTAD
|M16, for one
|RIFLE
|Nosy one
|SNOOP
|Wading bird
|EGRET
|"May I have your attention" sound
|AHEM
|Like land so dry it’s cracked
|SERE
|Droops
|SAGS
|Bustles and commotions
|ADOS
|Mentally all there
|SANE
|Bar requirements
|IDS
|Understood, as a punch line
|GOT
|Short comedy sketch
|SKIT
|Baseball legend Willie
|MAYS
|Hangs open
|GAPES
|Highest-quality rating
|AONE
|Map of a subdivision of land
|PLAT
|Muse who inspires poets
|ERATO
|Turn left instead of right
|FACETHEWRONGWAY
|Please greatly
|ELATE
|Common business expenses
|PAYROLLS
|Most impulsive
|RASHEST
|Payment for the finder?
|FEE
|Attachment for "home" or "film"
|MAKER
|City in Uttar Pradesh, India
|AGRA
|Snootiness
|SNOBBERY
|Tim of "Last Man Standing"
|ALLEN
|Goal of some wannabe starlets
|HOLLYWOODORBUST
|Exceeding what is appropriate, as pressure
|UNDUE
|Prepares for printing, as books
|TYPESETS
|Airplane tip
|NOSE
|Daniel the woodsman
|BOONE
|Romanian currency
|LEU
|Give one’s approval to
|ENDORSE
|Attacks
|ASSAULTS
|Allowing no returns, in tennis
|ACING
|Make a beeline
|HEADSTRAIGHTFOR
|Fungus that attacks grains
|ERGOT
|Defeat a knot
|UNDO
|Bubble bath ingredient
|ALOE
|Stylike
|MESSY
|Home atop a redwood, e.g.
|NEST
|Pt. of NYPD
|DEPT