Universal Crossword Answers April 26th 2017

Clue Solution
In less danger SAFER
Cuddly Australian creature KOALA
Cuzco people INCAS
Brushed things TEETH
Auto dash info MPH
Beer type ALE
Pup’s loud, harsh cry YAWP
Pepper with fire from above STRAFE
Category of creative work GENRE
Jason’s fictional ship ARGO
Wheel-ratchet engager PAWL
Latin list-shortening abbr. ETAL
Edamame beans, e.g. SOYS
Golfer’s gadget TEE
Legal hearing OYER
Type of duck SMEW
Rooty luau staple TARO
Onetime capital of Japan KYOTO
Narrow-sleeved robes for priests ALBS
Use it for sticking together? GLUE
One thing a bed provides REST
Busy crawling insects ANTS
Freeze out SHUN
Double-negative taboo NONO
Former Cutlass maker OLDS
Color of sadness BLUE
Tournament advantage BYE
"Rules ___ rules" ARE
Unit of force DYNE
Word with "bar" or "season" OPEN
Boxing champion’s prize BELT
Beat to the finish line OUTRUN
Characterized by healthy vigor LUSTY
Bit of Morse code DAH
The planets, collectively OCTAD
M16, for one RIFLE
Nosy one SNOOP
Wading bird EGRET
"May I have your attention" sound AHEM
Like land so dry it’s cracked SERE
Droops SAGS
Bustles and commotions ADOS
Mentally all there SANE
Bar requirements IDS
Understood, as a punch line GOT
Short comedy sketch SKIT
Baseball legend Willie MAYS
Hangs open GAPES
Highest-quality rating AONE
Map of a subdivision of land PLAT
Muse who inspires poets ERATO
Turn left instead of right FACETHEWRONGWAY
Please greatly ELATE
Common business expenses PAYROLLS
Most impulsive RASHEST
Payment for the finder? FEE
Attachment for "home" or "film" MAKER
City in Uttar Pradesh, India AGRA
Snootiness SNOBBERY
Tim of "Last Man Standing" ALLEN
Goal of some wannabe starlets HOLLYWOODORBUST
Exceeding what is appropriate, as pressure UNDUE
Prepares for printing, as books TYPESETS
Airplane tip NOSE
Daniel the woodsman BOONE
Romanian currency LEU
Give one’s approval to ENDORSE
Attacks ASSAULTS
Allowing no returns, in tennis ACING
Make a beeline HEADSTRAIGHTFOR
Fungus that attacks grains ERGOT
Defeat a knot UNDO
Bubble bath ingredient ALOE
Stylike MESSY
Home atop a redwood, e.g. NEST
Pt. of NYPD DEPT