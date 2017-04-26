Universal Crossword Answers April 27th 2017

Clue Solution
Whipped cream serving GOB
Kick-ruckus link UPA
"To ___ is human …" ERR
Some NCOs, casually SARGES
Needing water THIRSTY
Nimble and quick SPRY
Hangs on a clothesline AIRS
Baseball great ___ Wee Reese PEE
Guys bringing cold blocks, once ICEMEN
Protects, as one’s goal DEFENDS
Brittle, sweet transparent candy BARLEYSUGAR
Former British P.M. Tony BLAIR
Turns over, as territory CEDES
Devours and then some EATSUP
Lobbies for light gatherings? ATRIA
Is an accomplice ABETS
Get ready for a golf drive TEEUP
Sleep-inducing drug class BARBITURATE
Incur, as debts RUNUP
Sub device SONAR
Some metric weights KILOS
Telltale sign of good food AROMA
Heavy-___ (burdened) LADEN
Eagle’s habitation AERIE
Firing-range weapon PISTOL
Sound loudness measure DECIBEL
Take care of a matter SEETOIT
Members of a household MENAGE
Spanish wine SHERRY
Broadway offerings SHOWS
Flood preventer LEVEE
Old opening for "while" ERST
Prefix with "physical" META
Sales agent REP
Word with "gender" or "generation" GAP
Feasted ATE
Animated dad of Rod and Todd NED
One receiving hospitality GUEST
Appetizing SAPID
Network across the pond BBC
TV’s Winfrey OPRAH
Jigsaw puzzle component PIECE
Pale or brown ALE
It can run parallel to the shore BARRIERREEF
"Far out" or "awesome" relative RAD
Displays one’s age, colorfully GRAYS
Ear of corn, in Africa MEALIE
Maximally ATBEST
Some future homeowners RENTERS
Large creatures BEASTS
Miscellaneous SUNDRY
Always, in poetry of old EER
Site of the Klondike gold rush YUKON
Fiber for rope makers SISAL
Heavy marching band instrument TUBA
Large picture of cheesecake? PINUP
Sensation preceding a migraine AURA
Emulated James Bond SPIED
___ lazuli (blue stone) LAPIS
Word with "Bless America" GOD
Earthly vibration TREMOR
Bagel seed, sometimes SESAME
Mill water channels SLUICES
City in Iran TEHRAN
Located among these pages HEREIN
Get carried away on stage EMOTE
Eggs, formally OVA
Hurdy-gurdy BARRELORGAN
Like sloppy kisses WET
Expel from the body EGEST
Full of anger IRATE
"Didn’t I tell you?" SEE
Former Greek coins LEPTA
Keyboarded TYPED