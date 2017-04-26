Universal Crossword Answers April 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal April 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Whipped cream serving
|GOB
|Kick-ruckus link
|UPA
|"To ___ is human …"
|ERR
|Some NCOs, casually
|SARGES
|Needing water
|THIRSTY
|Nimble and quick
|SPRY
|Hangs on a clothesline
|AIRS
|Baseball great ___ Wee Reese
|PEE
|Guys bringing cold blocks, once
|ICEMEN
|Protects, as one’s goal
|DEFENDS
|Brittle, sweet transparent candy
|BARLEYSUGAR
|Former British P.M. Tony
|BLAIR
|Turns over, as territory
|CEDES
|Devours and then some
|EATSUP
|Lobbies for light gatherings?
|ATRIA
|Is an accomplice
|ABETS
|Get ready for a golf drive
|TEEUP
|Sleep-inducing drug class
|BARBITURATE
|Incur, as debts
|RUNUP
|Sub device
|SONAR
|Some metric weights
|KILOS
|Telltale sign of good food
|AROMA
|Heavy-___ (burdened)
|LADEN
|Eagle’s habitation
|AERIE
|Firing-range weapon
|PISTOL
|Sound loudness measure
|DECIBEL
|Take care of a matter
|SEETOIT
|Members of a household
|MENAGE
|Spanish wine
|SHERRY
|Broadway offerings
|SHOWS
|Flood preventer
|LEVEE
|Old opening for "while"
|ERST
|Prefix with "physical"
|META
|Sales agent
|REP
|Word with "gender" or "generation"
|GAP
|Feasted
|ATE
|Animated dad of Rod and Todd
|NED
|One receiving hospitality
|GUEST
|Appetizing
|SAPID
|Network across the pond
|BBC
|TV’s Winfrey
|OPRAH
|Jigsaw puzzle component
|PIECE
|Pale or brown
|ALE
|It can run parallel to the shore
|BARRIERREEF
|"Far out" or "awesome" relative
|RAD
|Displays one’s age, colorfully
|GRAYS
|Ear of corn, in Africa
|MEALIE
|Maximally
|ATBEST
|Some future homeowners
|RENTERS
|Large creatures
|BEASTS
|Miscellaneous
|SUNDRY
|Always, in poetry of old
|EER
|Site of the Klondike gold rush
|YUKON
|Fiber for rope makers
|SISAL
|Heavy marching band instrument
|TUBA
|Large picture of cheesecake?
|PINUP
|Sensation preceding a migraine
|AURA
|Emulated James Bond
|SPIED
|___ lazuli (blue stone)
|LAPIS
|Word with "Bless America"
|GOD
|Earthly vibration
|TREMOR
|Bagel seed, sometimes
|SESAME
|Mill water channels
|SLUICES
|City in Iran
|TEHRAN
|Located among these pages
|HEREIN
|Get carried away on stage
|EMOTE
|Eggs, formally
|OVA
|Hurdy-gurdy
|BARRELORGAN
|Like sloppy kisses
|WET
|Expel from the body
|EGEST
|Full of anger
|IRATE
|"Didn’t I tell you?"
|SEE
|Former Greek coins
|LEPTA
|Keyboarded
|TYPED