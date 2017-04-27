Universal Crossword Answers April 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Deprives of, as energy SAPS
"Don’t hurt me!" is one PLEA
And others, for short ETAL
Gooden or Holliday DOC
City in Arizona TUCSON
Foot joint ANKLE
Sage WISE
Downplay SOFTPEDAL
Opposite of WSW ENE
Short choral composition MOTET
Turkish honorific AGHA
Grueling journey TREK
Belonging to that lady HERS
Old Houston NFL team OILERS
Altar section of a church APSE
Christmas tree holder STAND
Snob SNOB
Tale with a moral FABLE
TV series with Mr. T (with "The") ATEAM
Is the lead in a movie STARS
Spiritual mentors GURUS
Update, as factory equipment REFIT
Show feeling EMOTE
Definitely looking for some excitement BORED
With enviousness JEALOUSLY
Shoulder muscles, informally DELTS
"Come again?" WHAT
Car dealer or landlord, at times LEASER
Small waterway POND
Bob Marley’s music REGGAE
Thingamajig GIZMO
One of the Judds NAOMI
Slightly open AJAR
Worthy of a tardy slip LATE
City on the Rhone LYON
Surgery reminder SCAR
3 1/2 hour film, e.g. EPIC
Old title in Iran SHAH
Funeral fire PYRE
Sort, type or kind ILK
Chicken ___ king ALA
Went fast SPED
Leather strap for corporal punishment TAWSE
Subject with pluses and minuses MATH
Type of saxophone ALTO
Labor group UNION
Shrek, for one OGRE
Beautiful thing with eyes that cannot see PEACOCKSFEATHER
"Do the Right Thing" restaurant owner SAL
Little bit of offshore land ISLET
Opposite of valleys PEAKS
___ gin fizz SLOE
"Ahem" relative PSST
Attach, as seat belts FASTEN
Thing passed on from parent to child GENE
Certain Civil War soldier REB
Damask rose product ATTAR
A martial art JUDO
Car a salesperson can take home DEMO
Shoulder, as one’s responsibility BEANSWERABLEFOR
Cooking fat LARD
Operate a tow truck HAUL
Selected as the best ELITE
Ambulance letters EMS
Good buddies PALS
Snitched RATTED
"___ Jail" (Monopoly downer) GOTO
Capone chaser NESS
Dramatic situation for a poker player ALLIN
Electric bill statistic USAGE
"Gift" that brings out the skeptics ESP
Something Beyonce has probably heard JAYZDISCOGRAPHY
Microscopic building block ATOM
Alpaca kin LLAMA
"Pants on fire" person LIAR
Place of heavy betting RENO
Irving of the NBA KYRIE
Soreness ACHE