Universal Crossword Answers April 28th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Deprives of, as energy
|SAPS
|"Don’t hurt me!" is one
|PLEA
|And others, for short
|ETAL
|Gooden or Holliday
|DOC
|City in Arizona
|TUCSON
|Foot joint
|ANKLE
|Sage
|WISE
|Downplay
|SOFTPEDAL
|Opposite of WSW
|ENE
|Short choral composition
|MOTET
|Turkish honorific
|AGHA
|Grueling journey
|TREK
|Belonging to that lady
|HERS
|Old Houston NFL team
|OILERS
|Altar section of a church
|APSE
|Christmas tree holder
|STAND
|Snob
|SNOB
|Tale with a moral
|FABLE
|TV series with Mr. T (with "The")
|ATEAM
|Is the lead in a movie
|STARS
|Spiritual mentors
|GURUS
|Update, as factory equipment
|REFIT
|Show feeling
|EMOTE
|Definitely looking for some excitement
|BORED
|With enviousness
|JEALOUSLY
|Shoulder muscles, informally
|DELTS
|"Come again?"
|WHAT
|Car dealer or landlord, at times
|LEASER
|Small waterway
|POND
|Bob Marley’s music
|REGGAE
|Thingamajig
|GIZMO
|One of the Judds
|NAOMI
|Slightly open
|AJAR
|Worthy of a tardy slip
|LATE
|City on the Rhone
|LYON
|Surgery reminder
|SCAR
|3 1/2 hour film, e.g.
|EPIC
|Old title in Iran
|SHAH
|Funeral fire
|PYRE
|Sort, type or kind
|ILK
|Chicken ___ king
|ALA
|Went fast
|SPED
|Leather strap for corporal punishment
|TAWSE
|Subject with pluses and minuses
|MATH
|Type of saxophone
|ALTO
|Labor group
|UNION
|Shrek, for one
|OGRE
|Beautiful thing with eyes that cannot see
|PEACOCKSFEATHER
|"Do the Right Thing" restaurant owner
|SAL
|Little bit of offshore land
|ISLET
|Opposite of valleys
|PEAKS
|___ gin fizz
|SLOE
|"Ahem" relative
|PSST
|Attach, as seat belts
|FASTEN
|Thing passed on from parent to child
|GENE
|Certain Civil War soldier
|REB
|Damask rose product
|ATTAR
|A martial art
|JUDO
|Car a salesperson can take home
|DEMO
|Shoulder, as one’s responsibility
|BEANSWERABLEFOR
|Cooking fat
|LARD
|Operate a tow truck
|HAUL
|Selected as the best
|ELITE
|Ambulance letters
|EMS
|Good buddies
|PALS
|Snitched
|RATTED
|"___ Jail" (Monopoly downer)
|GOTO
|Capone chaser
|NESS
|Dramatic situation for a poker player
|ALLIN
|Electric bill statistic
|USAGE
|"Gift" that brings out the skeptics
|ESP
|Something Beyonce has probably heard
|JAYZDISCOGRAPHY
|Microscopic building block
|ATOM
|Alpaca kin
|LLAMA
|"Pants on fire" person
|LIAR
|Place of heavy betting
|RENO
|Irving of the NBA
|KYRIE
|Soreness
|ACHE