Universal Crossword Answers April 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Feline CAT
___-Wan Kenobi OBI
Matriarch MOM
Very hard to capture EVASIVE
Collegiate fire prevention program? TENURE
Poet John KEATS
Sound reverberation ECHO
Male razorback BOAR
It leaves nothing ALL
Came to pass, old-style BEFALLEN
His photos are so awesome, his camera features … TIMEXPOSURE
French farewell ADIEU
Admirals, captains, generals and such RANKS
Expires DIES
Pod dweller PEA
Drive-in restaurant company SONIC
Texas shrine (with "The") ALAMO
He’s such a great tipper, restaurants designated noon as … TIMFORLUNCH
Uptight, stuffy sort PRIG
They may be eaten, counted or spilled BEANS
Apartment, to a landlord UNIT
Feature of a crossword GRID
Buenos ___ AIRES
"In God We ___" TRUST
Hazardous construction material ASBESTOS
Worry for an illegal after-hours club RAID
Wave or shoulder shrug, e.g. GESTURE
One Manning of the NFL ELI
What many bars contain SOAP
Removable throat tissue TONSIL
Less cloudy, as the sky BLUER
Main artery from the heart AORTA
Any vast plain of South America LLANO
MasterCard alternative, informally AMEX
Jazz singing style SCAT
Surface that’s difficult to stop on ICE
What any first-place finisher did LED
Famous twin ENG
What lenses can help you do better SEE
Streaker in space COMET
Skewered food KEBAB
It covers plenty of road TAR
Beyond’s partner ABOVE
French school ECOLE
A first lady’s first 30-Across IDA
He’s such a great boss, all his workers earn … TIMANDAHALF
Hr. fragment MIN
One seeking a date SUITOR
Sneak ___ (steal a glimpse) APEEK
Literary spoofs SATIRES
Solar ___ (stomach nerves) PLEXUS
Martini garnishes OLIVES
Sack material, sometimes BURLAP
Place a title on NAME
Wish granter of stories GENIE
Bit of grain OAT
Global currency grp. IMF
Call before a court ARRAIGN
Male honorific SIR
Pigeon murmur COO
Canonized person SAINT
Wise one GURU
Tries to win more things at an auction REBIDS
Cordwood measures STERES
Played hoops and how BALLED
Least tight-fitting LOOSEST
Ring great Joe LOUIS
Not completely vertical ASLANT
Thing that can serve quite a bit of coffee URN
If he gets the slightest ache, Tylenol sends him … TIMCAPSULES
Abbr. for a person running out of list space ETC
Its floor is never dry OCEAN
Ryan of "The Beverly Hillbillies" IRENE
Simple cheerleading cry RAH
Quinto follower SEXTO
Narrow shelf of a building LEDGE