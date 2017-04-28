Universal Crossword Answers April 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal April 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Feline
|CAT
|___-Wan Kenobi
|OBI
|Matriarch
|MOM
|Very hard to capture
|EVASIVE
|Collegiate fire prevention program?
|TENURE
|Poet John
|KEATS
|Sound reverberation
|ECHO
|Male razorback
|BOAR
|It leaves nothing
|ALL
|Came to pass, old-style
|BEFALLEN
|His photos are so awesome, his camera features …
|TIMEXPOSURE
|French farewell
|ADIEU
|Admirals, captains, generals and such
|RANKS
|Expires
|DIES
|Pod dweller
|PEA
|Drive-in restaurant company
|SONIC
|Texas shrine (with "The")
|ALAMO
|He’s such a great tipper, restaurants designated noon as …
|TIMFORLUNCH
|Uptight, stuffy sort
|PRIG
|They may be eaten, counted or spilled
|BEANS
|Apartment, to a landlord
|UNIT
|Feature of a crossword
|GRID
|Buenos ___
|AIRES
|"In God We ___"
|TRUST
|Hazardous construction material
|ASBESTOS
|Worry for an illegal after-hours club
|RAID
|Wave or shoulder shrug, e.g.
|GESTURE
|One Manning of the NFL
|ELI
|What many bars contain
|SOAP
|Removable throat tissue
|TONSIL
|Less cloudy, as the sky
|BLUER
|Main artery from the heart
|AORTA
|Any vast plain of South America
|LLANO
|MasterCard alternative, informally
|AMEX
|Jazz singing style
|SCAT
|Surface that’s difficult to stop on
|ICE
|What any first-place finisher did
|LED
|Famous twin
|ENG
|What lenses can help you do better
|SEE
|Streaker in space
|COMET
|Skewered food
|KEBAB
|It covers plenty of road
|TAR
|Beyond’s partner
|ABOVE
|French school
|ECOLE
|A first lady’s first 30-Across
|IDA
|He’s such a great boss, all his workers earn …
|TIMANDAHALF
|Hr. fragment
|MIN
|One seeking a date
|SUITOR
|Sneak ___ (steal a glimpse)
|APEEK
|Literary spoofs
|SATIRES
|Solar ___ (stomach nerves)
|PLEXUS
|Martini garnishes
|OLIVES
|Sack material, sometimes
|BURLAP
|Place a title on
|NAME
|Wish granter of stories
|GENIE
|Bit of grain
|OAT
|Global currency grp.
|IMF
|Call before a court
|ARRAIGN
|Male honorific
|SIR
|Pigeon murmur
|COO
|Canonized person
|SAINT
|Wise one
|GURU
|Tries to win more things at an auction
|REBIDS
|Cordwood measures
|STERES
|Played hoops and how
|BALLED
|Least tight-fitting
|LOOSEST
|Ring great Joe
|LOUIS
|Not completely vertical
|ASLANT
|Thing that can serve quite a bit of coffee
|URN
|If he gets the slightest ache, Tylenol sends him …
|TIMCAPSULES
|Abbr. for a person running out of list space
|ETC
|Its floor is never dry
|OCEAN
|Ryan of "The Beverly Hillbillies"
|IRENE
|Simple cheerleading cry
|RAH
|Quinto follower
|SEXTO
|Narrow shelf of a building
|LEDGE