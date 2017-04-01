Universal Crossword Answers April 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal April 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Critical part of a computer’s innards
|CPU
|Freestyle musical genre
|RAP
|One not in the in-crowd
|OUTSIDER
|How storybooks are typically read
|ALOUD
|What a new bride gets to make it official
|KISS
|Short dash
|SPRINT
|Vocal vote
|YEA
|Substitute new parts for old
|RETROFIT
|1/12 of one foot
|INCH
|Like an uncleaned fireplace
|ASHY
|What an empty seat can represent
|NOSHOW
|Iron deficiency problem
|ANEMIA
|Contemptibly small
|MEASLY
|Confucius’ dynasty
|CHOU
|For hip people
|TRENDY
|Church feature
|APSE
|Pro ___ (in proportion)
|RATA
|Two-year-old, e.g.
|TOT
|Round sealing gasket
|ORING
|Golf ball prop
|TEE
|Suggests (with "at")
|HINTS
|Stock fodder
|ENSILE
|Prefix with "classic" or "natal"
|NEO
|George or Ira of music
|GERSHWIN
|Chaperoned
|ESCORTED
|Part of SRO
|ROOM
|Haughty one
|SNOB
|What Ben is in "Ben"
|RAT
|Rush in forcibly
|IRRUPT
|Closer at hand
|NEARER
|Land between mountains
|VALLEY
|Electronic music genre
|TECHNO
|Certain sword
|EPEE
|Wrist bones
|CARPI
|Fan fave
|IDOL
|No longer here
|GONE
|Lay it on thick, as paint
|DAUB
|Word before "now" or "guilty"
|NOT
|WSW’s reverse
|ENE
|Banned pesticide
|DDT
|Die frog-style?
|CROAK
|Country bordering Lebanon
|SYRIA
|"Platoon" setting, informally
|NAM
|St. ___ Girl (brand of beer)
|PAULI
|Hammerhead parts, sometimes
|PEENS
|Starting number, often
|ONE
|Adequate
|UPTOSCRATCH
|Mediterranean, for one
|SEA
|Fishy roll served cold
|SUSHI
|Longest word without a, e, i, o, or u
|RHYTHMS
|Free of moisture
|ARID
|"I might be ___ something!"
|ONTO
|Muddy, as waters
|ROIL
|Knee protector
|PAD
|Not in view
|OUTOFTHEWAY
|Branded creature
|STEER
|Make a logical connection
|TIEIN
|Acquiring through one’s work
|EARNING
|Some chicken servings
|TENDERS
|Look of disapproval
|SNEER
|Beckford of modeling
|TYSON
|Livens up
|INVIGORATES
|Lovey-dovey sound
|COO
|Type of estate?
|REAL
|Baby’s milestone
|STEP
|Hair manager
|COMB
|North Carolina capital
|RALEIGH
|Chest wood
|CEDAR
|Hyperlinked thing
|URL
|Low in spirit
|DOWNHEARTED
|It can make a late plate?
|PEE
|Sub shop veggie
|ONION
|Stand on its head
|UPEND
|Give all
|TRY
|Slow, in music
|LENTO
|Bathroom fixture that hits bottom?
|BIDET