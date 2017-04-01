Universal Crossword Answers April 2nd 2017

admin Universal

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal April 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Critical part of a computer’s innards CPU
Freestyle musical genre RAP
One not in the in-crowd OUTSIDER
How storybooks are typically read ALOUD
What a new bride gets to make it official KISS
Short dash SPRINT
Vocal vote YEA
Substitute new parts for old RETROFIT
1/12 of one foot INCH
Like an uncleaned fireplace ASHY
What an empty seat can represent NOSHOW
Iron deficiency problem ANEMIA
Contemptibly small MEASLY
Confucius’ dynasty CHOU
For hip people TRENDY
Church feature APSE
Pro ___ (in proportion) RATA
Two-year-old, e.g. TOT
Round sealing gasket ORING
Golf ball prop TEE
Suggests (with "at") HINTS
Stock fodder ENSILE
Prefix with "classic" or "natal" NEO
George or Ira of music GERSHWIN
Chaperoned ESCORTED
Part of SRO ROOM
Haughty one SNOB
What Ben is in "Ben" RAT
Rush in forcibly IRRUPT
Closer at hand NEARER
Land between mountains VALLEY
Electronic music genre TECHNO
Certain sword EPEE
Wrist bones CARPI
Fan fave IDOL
No longer here GONE
Lay it on thick, as paint DAUB
Word before "now" or "guilty" NOT
WSW’s reverse ENE
Banned pesticide DDT
Die frog-style? CROAK
Country bordering Lebanon SYRIA
"Platoon" setting, informally NAM
St. ___ Girl (brand of beer) PAULI
Hammerhead parts, sometimes PEENS
Starting number, often ONE
Adequate UPTOSCRATCH
Mediterranean, for one SEA
Fishy roll served cold SUSHI
Longest word without a, e, i, o, or u RHYTHMS
Free of moisture ARID
"I might be ___ something!" ONTO
Muddy, as waters ROIL
Knee protector PAD
Not in view OUTOFTHEWAY
Branded creature STEER
Make a logical connection TIEIN
Acquiring through one’s work EARNING
Some chicken servings TENDERS
Look of disapproval SNEER
Beckford of modeling TYSON
Livens up INVIGORATES
Lovey-dovey sound COO
Type of estate? REAL
Baby’s milestone STEP
Hair manager COMB
North Carolina capital RALEIGH
Chest wood CEDAR
Hyperlinked thing URL
Low in spirit DOWNHEARTED
It can make a late plate? PEE
Sub shop veggie ONION
Stand on its head UPEND
Give all TRY
Slow, in music LENTO
Bathroom fixture that hits bottom? BIDET