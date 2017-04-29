Universal Crossword Answers April 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal April 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Back-rub reason, sometimes
|ACHE
|Wild male pig
|BOAR
|Beige kin
|ECRU
|Eel-like creatures
|LAMPREYS
|24/7/365
|NONSTOP
|One nicknamed "The Greatest"
|ALI
|Obit part
|BIO
|Zygote half
|OVUM
|Beg, old-style
|BESEECH
|Natural stone installers
|MASONS
|"Class, if music is fit for the Boston Pops, it’s …"
|ORCHESTRAL
|Smile and then some
|BEAM
|Without
|SANS
|"Psych" ending
|OTIC
|Civil War uniform color
|GRAY
|Drawn-out substance
|EDUCT
|Earners of cheaper tickets
|SENIORS
|Passengers, to cabbies
|FARES
|Hayes of "Shaft" fame
|ISAAC
|"Class, music that has a timed regularity is …"
|RHYTHMICAL
|Foolish and then some
|INANE
|Eyelid annoyances
|STYES
|Word with "ear" or "Panama"
|CANAL
|Like all coins
|TWOSIDED
|Public opinion barometer
|POLL
|Not permitted
|ILLICIT
|Drunken states
|STUPORS
|Edmonton hockey team
|OILERS
|German mister
|HERR
|Family, as a group
|CLAN
|Old sound system
|HIFI
|Total World Series wins for the Seattle Mariners
|NONE
|Something Superman wears
|CAPE
|Deep-bend link
|KNEE
|Baby or giant move
|STEP
|Cash register mfr.
|NCR
|Summa ___ laude
|CUM
|Cain’s brother
|ABEL
|Fat cat in the business sense
|NABOB
|Crowds of people
|MOBS
|___-Cola
|COCA
|Kalamata or black
|OLIVE
|Region
|AREA
|"OK class, singing that meshes well is …"
|HARMONIOUS
|Quick look-over
|SCAN
|Becomes active, as a volcano
|ERUPTS
|Huge amounts of resistance?
|MEGOHMS
|Bat mitzvahs and marriages, e.g.
|RITES
|Fish-loving eagle
|ERNE
|Building regulation
|FIRECODE
|Sweet French liqueur
|CASSIS
|Like an uncleaned fireplace
|ASHY
|Liked a dazed boxer
|PUNCHY
|Its business is booming
|TNT
|They’re caught at the beach
|RAYS
|Org. once headed by Leon Panetta
|CIA
|Something a waiter balances
|TRAY
|Celebrate Thanksgiving
|EAT
|Mountain climber’s spikes
|PITONS
|Wax’s opposite
|WANE
|Principal’s domain
|SCHOOL
|Run-down, seedy hotel rooms, in slang
|RATHOLES
|Grist producer
|MILL
|Changes direction abruptly
|SLUES
|Relaxin’, slangily
|CHILLIN
|Punctures lightly
|PRICKS
|Bugs that bring "ughs"
|LICE
|"Class, music that is consistent between all instruments is …
|CONCORDANT
|From a great distance
|AFAR
|Sustain, as losses
|INCUR
|Sword used in sporting events
|EPEE
|Musician Lofgren
|NILS
|Contract payment conditions
|TERMS
|Like one end of a pool
|DEEP