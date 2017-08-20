Universal Crossword Answers August 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal August 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Prohibits BARS
Helm heading ALEE
Violations of God’s laws SINS
Roomy car SEDAN
Type of band ONEMAN
Spirit or energy PEP
Go bad, as milk SPOIL
Fixed with needle and thread SEWN
Acquire molars TEETHE
"… do, re, mi, fa ___" SOL
Like some talk CHEAP
Walkway AISLE
Administered, as medicine DOSED
Modernize, as machinery RETOOL
Dig like a pig ROOTLE
Spheres of influence AMBITS
Put on coats PAINT
Contributions for the poor ALMS
Wannabe ship BOAT
Vaulted church section APSE
Use for nourishment FEEDON
PayPal currency, e.g. ECASH
Yoko of music ONO
Make a manuscript better EDIT
Trait carrier GENE
Skye writing? ERSE
Sports official UMPIRE
Sink GODOWN
They’re squirreled away ACORNS
Somewhat formal, as attire DRESSY
Must, informally GOTTA
Classic cinema name ODEON
Mortise insert TENON
Struck with force, a la Moses SMOTE
Contribute one-tenth, in church TITHE
Touched down ALIT
Bridle strap REIN
Pub missile DART
Creole staple OKRA
38-Down material DNA
Suffix with "colonial" ISM
Deep-voiced opera singer BASSO
Quiet "Hey, you!" PSST
Large number SCAD
Creature from space ALIEN
Non-stabbing sword EPEE
State in which LeBron James was born OHIO
Deprive of all strengths RENDERPOWERLESS
Type of seed on a bun, sometimes SESAME
"… ___ the wide blue yonder" INTO
Beer variety ALE
Relating to birth NATAL
Made like a bunny HOPPED
Old NBA competitor ABA
___ de plume (pen name) NOM
Greek cheese FETA
Run with little effort LOPE
Certain woodwind OBOE
Feudal lord LIEGE
Male MASCULINEGENDER
Type of engine STEAM
List type TODO
Sardine cans TINS
Hotel amenities SPAS
Not even ODD
Elevator for a Titleist TEE
Like Poe’s genre GOTHIC
Pig or bull noise SNORT
Exalting poem ODE
"… where the buffalo ___" ROAM
Strange nutter WEIRDO
Certain cut of meat TENDERLOINSTEAK
Animated character TOON
Picked complaints? NITS
Bake eggs SHIRR
Kendrick or Faris ANNA
Petal pusher? STEM
Female gossip YENTA
