Universal Crossword Answers August 22nd 2017

Clue
Solution
Gig JOB
Oral hygiene org. ADA
Remote abbr. VOL
"What’s My Line?" panelist Francis ARLENE
One of many in a mansion ROOM
Shoemaker’s helper in a fairy tale ELF
Liquor quantity FIFTH
Covered with green creepers IVIED
Old Parmesan bread? LIRE
In a stately manner, musically MAESTOSO
Mountainous ALPINE
Howled with glee ROARED
Little girl’s bow CURTSY
Human pig SLOB
One of the Simpsons HOMER
Play before the camera ACT
"… the ___ shall inherit …" MEEK
Isfahan’s land IRAN
Turkish rank of honor, once PASHA
Not be disqualified after all REWIN
Any baby or puppy CUTIE
Con’s quarters PEN
Like draft beer ONTAP
It comes up to the shore OCEAN
Formal requirement WHITETIE
Bear of astronomy URSA
When many have lunch NOON
Pharmaceutical giant ___ Lilly ELI
Not worth doing FUTILE
Privilege loser, often ABUSER
Sloping-roof window DORMER
Do more than merely defeat ROUT
Folded breakfast OMELET
They might go over your head HOODS
Like a brand-new candle UNLIT
Lady of Spain DONA
Betelgeuse is one STAR
Hot wrath IRE
Thing with a tiny stirrup EAR
It’s of miner interest? ORE
Aviate FLY
Cup o’ joe JAVA
Do another take REFILM
Type of welder ARC
Strong smell ODOR
Newton-John of music OLIVIA
Gehrig of the streak LOU
"Goodness, gracious, great …" BALLSOFFIRE
Links standard PAR
Versatile wood ELM
Jeans complement, often TEESHIRT
Acid variety AMINO
Advanced degree PHD
Steps on a scale? TONES
Brain parts CEREBRA
It’s a funny business COMEDY
Common U.K. brew TEA
Embrace, as a belief ESPOUSE
"… walk away, and …" KNOWWHENTORUN
Tuscan wine CHIANTI
Fish eggs ROE
Words at the start of a film script FADEIN
Spray can emission AEROSOL
Former maritime menace UBOAT
"___, two, three, four!" (marching syllables) HUP
Muscat native OMANI
Activated, as a light TURNEDON
Take to court SUE
It’s a real conclusion? ISM
"It’s the only thing that there is just …" TOOLITTLEOF
Washington & ___ University LEE
Prime Minister Gandhi INDIRA
British noble EARL
Make a wrong decision ERR
Springtime holiday EASTER
Lowly deck card TREY
