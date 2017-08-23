Universal Crossword Answers August 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal August 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Matures GROWS
Tarantula’s leg number EIGHT
Brass or steel, e.g. ALLOY
Ocean obstruction REEF
Attack aggressively TEARINTO
Desert respite OASIS
Persona non ___ GRATA
They might get mud in your eye SPAS
Partner of lows HIGHS
Relaxing in one’s free time ATLEISURE
West of old Hollywood MAE
Maximal suffix EST
Anything shaped like Earth SPHEROID
Eggs, to Caesar OVA
Tokyo of old EDO
Ring-tailed primate LEMUR
Memory failure LAPSE
Dealer’s car DEMO
Ultimate, degreewise NTH
Horrendous AWFUL
Abrade by rubbing CHAFE
It can leave you numb NOVOCAINE
Get one’s goat IRRITATE
Even if, briefly THO
Fabric type HEMP
Opposite of to FRO
Think about deeply MEDITATE
Home run hitter BAT
Santa ___ winds ANA
Adds new employees HIRES
Miss America’s crown TIARA
Anxious ANTSY
Clean, as a floor spill MOPUP
Large sports structure ARENA
More peculiar ODDER
Twig construction NEST
Rolls, as of cash WADS
Vestment for a priest ALB
Christmas tree choice FIR
Cog GEAR
___ up (dress finely, old-school) TOG
Abasement SHAME
Be an agitator RILE
Units that get shucked EARS
Pocketed breads PITAS
Leer OGLE
Right away ASAP
Shoelace tag AGLET
Fix the who or whom question, by using… WHOFORITHESHE
Pig digs STY
Approved for intercontinental travel VISAED
Window base SILL
Roseanne’s TV husband DAN
Pitcher Guidry RON
The big briny SEA
Teen’s skin woe ACNE
One of the Jackson 5 TITO
Heartbeat sound THUMP
Fix the who or whom question, by using … WHOMFORHIMHERUS
Party treat FAVOR
Bicycled or took a bus RODE
A ___ pittance MERE
Vehicle from Venus, e.g. UFO
Japanese belt OBI
Skip, as stones DAP
First name in Polish politics LECH
Reach, as a goal ATTAIN
Chinese chairman MAO
Pardon my "is not" fix, but … AINTAINTAWORD
Belching flames AFIRE
"See ya," in London TATA
Copied APED
What thespians recite LINES
Old beginning for "while" ERST
Sandy mound DUNE
French seaport BREST
Sailor’s "OK" AYE
Practice duking it out SPAR
