Universal Crossword Answers August 28th 2017

Health scare of 2002-03 SARS
Stumble TRIP
Asian food staple RICE
Interrogator ASKER
River of the Carolinas PEEDEE
School org. PTA
Last movement of a sonata RONDO
Edible taro root EDDO
Dais relative PODIUM
Money dispenser ATM
Pipe type BRIAR
Wild, crazy indulgence BINGE
"Over" relative ROGER
Tree trimmer, e.g. LOPPER
" … fear, but fear ___" ITSELF
Gorge RAVINE
Harmony UNITY
Norse war god ODIN
Better an edge HONE
Son of Adam SETH
It turns litmus blue ALKALI
Bush relative SHRUB
Stuff in many drinks ICE
Fiddle’s fancy relative VIOL
Omnivorous Australian birds EMUS
Dweeb NERD
Cry of discovery EUREKA
Point in the right direction ORIENT
Diving birds GREBES
Hair nets SNOODS
Thai bills BAHTS
On the ball AWARE
Variety show REVUE
Jargon LINGO
Ambulance sound SIREN
Safe place in a storm, to a captain PORT
Missile shed SILO
Amazon household gadget ECHO
Emulate a happy child SKIP
Cartoon shriek EEK
Psychic talent, briefly ESP
Backpack part STRAP
Get ready PREP
Space-saving term, saving-space ABBR
Start a rebellion ARISE
Kerfuffle TODO
Threesome TRIO
Mr. Springfield’s so cheap, he’s constantly … RICKELANDDIMING
Big name in swimming briefs SPEEDO
"Just ___" (Nike slogan) DOIT
A number for everyone AGE
Copy REPRO
Outrageous lender USURER
Cries of excitement OHS
Eco-conscious org. EPA
"I agree, pastor!" AMEN
Female deer DOES
Not good EVIL
Energize (with "up") LIVEN
When Mr. Springfield saves the day, he arrives … INTHERICKOFTIME
Noted Indian leader NEHRU
Not far away NEAR
Part of MYOB YOUR
Attempt to convince URGE
Fleur-de-___ (Quebec symbol) LIS
Hallucinogenic drug LSD
Provider of a close shave BARBER
Creditor’s insurances LIENS
Stun or electrify AWE
Visored cap of Paris KEPI
Various cacophonies NOISES
If Mr. Springfield gets upset with you, he will … HAVEABONETORICK
Common test answer TRUE
Units of energy or work ERGS
Metropolis in India DELHI
Look for SEEK
"Enough, already!" STOP
Nosy one SNOOP
