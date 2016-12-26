Universal Crossword Answers December 27th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal December 27th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Churchill’s "so few" RAF
Mysterious sight in the sky UFO
"Neither" partner NOR
Wind farm item TURBINE
Sneaky place for an ace SLEEVE
Full of activity ASTIR
Winter Olympic event LUGE
Cross to bear ONUS
Almost sing HUM
Obvious to anyone APPARENT
"Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a …" character RHETTBUTLER
Eaglet’s place in the sky AERIE
Singing Carolina birds WRENS
Bob on snow? SLED
You can’t do Indy without one CAR
King with the golden touch MIDAS
More than miffed IRATE
"A boy’s best friend is his mother" character NORMANBATES
Baking necessity OVEN
With a coating of hoarfrost RIMED
Spouses no more EXES
Nix, as a president VETO
___ Ste. Marie SAULT
Adds to the poker kitty ANTES
Propagate ENGENDER
Pirate’s plunder LOOT
State known for peaches GEORGIA
Asian sash OBI
Frosh, next year SOPH
"Look What ___ Done to My Song, Ma" THEYVE
Sprinted for a medal RACED
You can’t make tequila without it AGAVE
Guisewite’s comic strip CATHY
Faucet problem DRIP
Tiny Greek letter? IOTA
Lyric composition ODE
Suitable to the occasion APT
Director Ang LEE
Blow one’s lines, e.g. ERR
Littlest ones in a litter RUNTS
"Hi" in Oahu ALOHA
Naked (with "in the") RAW
Run ___ of (be in conflict with) AFOUL
When farm work begins, often SUNUP
Yonder girl HER
"Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates" character FORRESTGUMP
Old-style homophone of "air" ERE
Proves false BELIES
Become a cast member of ACTIN
Type of white fur MINIVER
Speaks to the masses ORATES
Removed wrinkles IRONED
Mixing board effect REVERB
Take the plunge DARE
One of Santa’s reindeer VIXEN
Neighbor of Canada USA
Banker on demand ATM
Carbon is one ELEMENT
Thing sought after on the beach TAN
Setting for most of "Titanic" SEA
Things taken by those with class NOTES
Overindulge GLUT
Rotten, as a scoundrel NOGOOD
Remington of TV STEELE
Groove made to hold two pieces together RABBET
Group of associates COHORTS
Time and ___ AGAIN
Infant attire DIAPER
Purring animal CAT
"Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore" character DOROTHYGALE
The night before EVE
Mother-in-law of TV’s Meathead EDITH
Poisonous snake VIPER
"Moines" or "Plaines" starter DES
Satisfy, as a debt REPAY
Consumer? EATER
VIDEO