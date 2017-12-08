Universal Crossword Answers December 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal December 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Kids’ game TAG
Car financing abbr. APR
Double-helix stuff RNA
Long, tapered flag PENNON
Masochists’ opposites SADISTS
Narrative feature PLOT
Diaper wearer’s malady RASH
Geisha’s belt OBI
Strong point METIER
Washington state capital OLYMPIA
Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants BIGGISHNESS
Sign of spring? ARIES
Tightly stretched TENSE
Objective INTENT
Isle near Venezuela ARUBA
Nautical direction ABEAM
Minotaur’s land CRETE
Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants COLOSSALITY
Hazardous RISKY
Stand in good ___ STEAD
Annoyed IRKED
Group of eight OCTET
"Von ___ Express" (1965 movie) RYANS
Syrup variety MAPLE
Author James SALTER
Desert basin SALTPAN
Type of bar KARAOKE
Do a cobbler’s job RESOLE
Volgograd’s land RUSSIA
Sings or plays alone SOLOS
Fine-tune TWEAK
Object of worship IDOL
Resist DEFY
Immediately NOW
"… for what ___ worth" ITS
Popular shirt TEE
RB’s stats YDS
Infield covers TARPS
Movie trailer, e.g. PROMO
Slugger’s tool BAT
Sleep disturbance APNEA
Record company LABEL
Fury IRE
Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants GRANDIOSITY
Liquor or card game GIN
"Ode to Joy" symphony NINTH
Digital photos, e.g. IMAGES
Aggressively approach ACCOST
Play again, as a role REPRISE
"Jane Eyre" writer BRONTE
___ XM (radio network) SIRIUS
Sniggler’s prey EEL
Piques SNITS
Loathe ABHOR
Bomb variety ATOM
Long trips TREKS
Suffix with "buoy" ANCY
Flat-topped hills MESAS
Canoe relative KAYAK
Airport announcement ETA
Refrained from harming SPARED
World Series perfect-game hurler Don LARSEN
Delayed STALLED
Puts stock in TRUSTS
Young birds of prey OWLETS
Notions IDEAS
Floral garland LEI
Hugeness, to Mr. Fancy Pants PONDEROSITY
Feedbag morsel OAT
Remote, socially ALOOF
Passed illegally, as a check KITED
Blue yonder SKY
Word with "minted" NEWLY
Alleviates EASES
