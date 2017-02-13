Universal Crossword Answers February 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal February 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
The start of it is for fools (Abbr.) APR
Polynesian staple POI
Vestment worn by priests ALB
Capital of Morocco RABAT
A possible race pace TROT
It knocked Newton’s noggin APPLE
Property-selling professional REALTOR
Guys MEN
Word that ends radio messages OVER
Rent again RELET
(Creepy crawler) Black … WIDOWSPIDER
Comes up in conversation ARISES
Liquefy again REMELT
Thanksgiving mo. NOV
Visit unannounced POPIN
Pack down lightly TAMP
Chef’s thickening agent AGAR
(Desserts) Black … FORESTCAKES
Really bizarre OUTRE
Russian leader until 1917 TSAR
Security device, for short CAM
Is obliged to pay OWES
Still single UNWED
Hurry, of old HIE
Lavished affection (on) DOTED
Continental cash EURO
It may have a fork in it ROAD
Bluetooth device HEADSET
Where slips are showing MARINA
Pressed IRONED
63-Down, e.g. DIGIT
Is priced at COSTS
"Which came first" option EGG
Wall covering, often PAINT
White-tailed marine eagle ERNE
Dishevel, as hair MUSS
Chicken ___ king ALA
It’s regularly socked TOE
Exist ARE
Blood or scarlet RED
Take ___ (disassemble) APART
Tank’s "skin" ARMOR
Part of WWI WAR
Type of bear or explorer POLAR
Irritate PEEVE
Anger or fury IRE
(Award judges) Blue … RIBBONPANEL
Not even close to bright DIM
Coral reef formation ATOLL
Peaceful state REPOSE
"Dollar Diplomacy" president TAFT
Presidential bill-blocker VETO
Sauna cover-up, sometimes TOWEL
"Long ___, in a galaxy far …" AGO
No longer in OUT
Clandestine attention-getting sound PSST
Put a scratch on MAR
Period of wooing COURTSHIP
Time for a raid, sometimes PREDAWN
Seattle, comparatively RAINIER
Unspecified place SOMEWHERE
Quartet / 2 DUO
What a screwball hits MITT
"Monkey ___, monkey do" SEE
Part of history ERA
Followed a curved path ARCED
Carp family member DACE
Cattle poker PROD
Tour bus occupant ROADIE
Set of tenets DOGMA
What e-books don’t have in them INK
(Musical style) Blue … GRASSGUITAR
Word between two surnames NEE
Coastline recess INLET
Nighttime noise SNORE
Some campaign purchases ADS
Parts of an udder TEATS
Stately horse STEED
