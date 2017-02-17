Universal Crossword Answers February 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal February 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Croquet target WICKET
"Where are you?" response, sometimes INHERE
Flower part STAMEN
Stage item PROP
"Help, quick!" SOS
Regional plant life FLORA
Dance named for an aviation hero LINDY
Detractor ANTI
Swiss canton BERN
Cry on a hound hunt HALLOO
Right-angled shape ELL
What Wednesday’s child is full of WOE
Flanders of TV NED
Person to have lunch with, perhaps COWORKER
Oven for hop-roasting OAST
Hit with a "Star Trek" gun STUN
Shakespearean "very soon" ANON
Double-high checker KING
___ Paulo, Brazil SAO
Olympic powerhouse USA
Beige cousin ECRU
Beachcomber’s discovery SEASHELL
Formers of the wave FANS
Do sum work ADD
Englishman, slangily BRIT
Narrow board strip LATH
Lawn intruder WEED
Feeling of rage IRE
Mama bighorn EWE
Tap-danced, in slang HOOFED
Eldest son of Isaac ESAU
Bacall of old Hollywood LAUREN
Bans from one’s country EXILES
Enter new data RETYPE
Disgusted and then some FEDUP
Sneakers’ needs LACES
Winter Palace ruler of old TSAR
Prefix with "phone" MEGA
Stuff to the gills SATE
Corn part COB
Asian tie OBI
"… ___ gloom of night …" NOR
Super introduction? ESS
Thin trails of smoke WISPS
Exerciser’s target, often FLAB
Axed to the ground HEWN
Emcee’s opener INTRO
Any clothing brand LINE
Skin cream ingredient, often ALOE
Message from a successful riot squad? CHAOSCONTROLLED
Dole’s 1996 running mate KEMP
1st or 2nd type of number? ORDINAL
Poetic contraction ERE
Bend with a breeze SWAY
Fleeces SOAKS
Held to its full time, in music TENUTO
Baltic Sea republic ESTONIA
Come out of hiding SURFACE
Yoko of music ONO
Take eraser to sketch pad? BLANKADRAWING
Prohibition ender? ERA
Enjoyer of any product ENDUSER
Dries up in the sun WITHERS
Obedient dog, at times HEELER
Body of cultural values ETHOS
Escaped, as from jail FLED
Tree chopper (var.) AXE
Hot breakfast staple OATMEAL
Business attire SUIT
Obviously befuddled? CONFUSEDCLEARLY
Certain woodwind OBOE
Fit of fever AGUE
Expensive STEEP
Animal aviator BIRD
Converses, in ’60s slang RAPS
Know intuitively SENSE
