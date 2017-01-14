Universal Crossword Answers January 15th 2017

|Boo-hoo activity
|SOB
|Smog measurers
|EPA
|Little photo?
|PIC
|Smear tactic in psychology?
|INKBLOT
|Crete’s sea
|AEGEAN
|Clunked upside the head, biblically
|SMOTE
|Newman of Hollywood
|PAUL
|Graceful sea eagle
|ERNE
|Assistance
|AID
|An automatic "You’re welcome," for one
|RESPONSE
|Dashes and vaults, among others
|TRACKEVENTS
|Personal, invisible emanations
|AURAE
|"Weeny" go-with
|TEENY
|Shows off an engine’s power
|REVS
|Decide not to continue
|END
|Severe, dreaded virus
|EBOLA
|Some informal grandmothers
|NANAS
|First-rate or top-of-the-line
|CRACKERJACK
|Chagall or Maron
|MARC
|Artificial human of Jewish folklore
|GOLEM
|Thing gripped by a jockey
|REIN
|Guy in a band with Micky, Peter and Michael
|DAVY
|Love very, very, very much
|ADORE
|Musical sound qualities
|TONES
|What an NFL kicker needs to kick over
|CROSSBAR
|Brinker, the dude with the silver skates
|HANS
|Break into parts or pieces, with "tear"
|ASUNDER
|It’s a green tail on a chick?
|PEA
|Bean appreciated in Peru?
|LIMA
|Income from wealth
|USANCE
|Gnawed around the edges
|EROSE
|Attention-getter in court
|GAVEL
|Rock concert musts
|MIKES
|It can get intensive in a hospital
|CARE
|The red of litmus tests
|ACID
|Superhero creator Stan
|LEE
|Greek "T"
|TAU
|Type of snake that killed Cleopatra
|ASP
|It can capture a monarch
|NET
|Brown with a tinge of red
|SEPIA
|Broccoli portion
|SPEAR
|Make lacework
|TAT
|Express one’s viewpoint
|OPINE
|Raymond’s mom on TV
|MARIE
|Wish some things undone
|RUE
|Things checked by HR departments
|BACKGROUNDS
|"We ___ the Champions"
|ARE
|June bug, for one
|BEETLE
|Type of nut
|PECAN
|Country wholly within another
|ENCLAVE
|Animal with bars or business?
|MONKEY
|Business tycoons
|BARONS
|Large, in a fancy coffee shop
|GRANDE
|Go ___ great length
|ONAT
|People of action
|DOERS
|Tank for those about to dye
|VAT
|It finishes Fond du in Wisconsin
|LAC
|King Arthur’s cup
|CHALICE
|Tokyo’s old capital
|EDO
|Make an inquiry
|ASK
|Joe Flacco at work
|RAVEN
|Oft-quoted mysterious author
|ANON
|Word derived from someone’s name
|EPONYM
|Radiant beauty, to the Queen of England
|LUSTRE
|It gives you an out
|EGRESS
|Exploits or abuses
|MISUSES
|Some members of Indian royalty
|RAJAS
|Reptile that resembles a crocodile
|CAIMAN
|They go down the tubes
|OVA
|Certain beer mixture
|BLACKANDTAN
|Min. fraction
|SEC
|Home with an incredible view?
|AERIE
|Put an end to
|CEASE
|Deer’s cousin
|ELK
|Wind instruments
|REEDS
|Go off, as a volcano
|ERUPT
