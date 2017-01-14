Universal Crossword Answers January 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Boo-hoo activity SOB
Smog measurers EPA
Little photo? PIC
Smear tactic in psychology? INKBLOT
Crete’s sea AEGEAN
Clunked upside the head, biblically SMOTE
Newman of Hollywood PAUL
Graceful sea eagle ERNE
Assistance AID
An automatic "You’re welcome," for one RESPONSE
Dashes and vaults, among others TRACKEVENTS
Personal, invisible emanations AURAE
"Weeny" go-with TEENY
Shows off an engine’s power REVS
Decide not to continue END
Severe, dreaded virus EBOLA
Some informal grandmothers NANAS
First-rate or top-of-the-line CRACKERJACK
Chagall or Maron MARC
Artificial human of Jewish folklore GOLEM
Thing gripped by a jockey REIN
Guy in a band with Micky, Peter and Michael DAVY
Love very, very, very much ADORE
Musical sound qualities TONES
What an NFL kicker needs to kick over CROSSBAR
Brinker, the dude with the silver skates HANS
Break into parts or pieces, with "tear" ASUNDER
It’s a green tail on a chick? PEA
Bean appreciated in Peru? LIMA
Income from wealth USANCE
Gnawed around the edges EROSE
Attention-getter in court GAVEL
Rock concert musts MIKES
It can get intensive in a hospital CARE
The red of litmus tests ACID
Superhero creator Stan LEE
Greek "T" TAU
Type of snake that killed Cleopatra ASP
It can capture a monarch NET
Brown with a tinge of red SEPIA
Broccoli portion SPEAR
Make lacework TAT
Express one’s viewpoint OPINE
Raymond’s mom on TV MARIE
Wish some things undone RUE
Things checked by HR departments BACKGROUNDS
"We ___ the Champions" ARE
June bug, for one BEETLE
Type of nut PECAN
Country wholly within another ENCLAVE
Animal with bars or business? MONKEY
Business tycoons BARONS
Large, in a fancy coffee shop GRANDE
Go ___ great length ONAT
People of action DOERS
Tank for those about to dye VAT
It finishes Fond du in Wisconsin LAC
King Arthur’s cup CHALICE
Tokyo’s old capital EDO
Make an inquiry ASK
Joe Flacco at work RAVEN
Oft-quoted mysterious author ANON
Word derived from someone’s name EPONYM
Radiant beauty, to the Queen of England LUSTRE
It gives you an out EGRESS
Exploits or abuses MISUSES
Some members of Indian royalty RAJAS
Reptile that resembles a crocodile CAIMAN
They go down the tubes OVA
Certain beer mixture BLACKANDTAN
Min. fraction SEC
Home with an incredible view? AERIE
Put an end to CEASE
Deer’s cousin ELK
Wind instruments REEDS
Go off, as a volcano ERUPT
