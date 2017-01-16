Universal Crossword Answers January 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal January 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Plumber’s pipe material (Abbr.) PVC
Handy pencil holder EAR
"It doesn’t matter which" ANY
Cancel, as a law RESCIND
Neptune is one SEAGOD
Wheel shafts AXLES
Some missing soldiers POWS
Soccer mom’s org. PTA
It’s far from the point? HILT
"Eight ___, and all’s well!" OCLOCK
Blooper originating in an alley? BOWLINGFALL
Bracket-braced window ORIEL
Comedy, sci-fi or drama, e.g. GENRE
Least wild TAMEST
Columbus’ state OHIO
Part of an English exam, often ESSAY
Infra’s opposite SUPRA
Where to let your fingers do the shopping? KNUCKLEMALL
Supply the food CATER
Equipped and trained for the job ABLE
Athletic supporter? TEE
Tree part used for timber BOLE
Royal Indian woman (var.) RANEE
Ran its course ENDED
Taking a personal day OFF
See 32-Across DEARIE
Glide high SOAR
Den newcomer LIONCUB
Butting heads ATODDS
Cleans oneself BATHES
Ramble on PRATE
Name tag, essentially LABEL
"Here!" CATCH
Was picturesque? DREW
Dentist’s directive SPIT
Eggs, in a lab OVA
Not a st. AVE
Sheepish expanse LEA
Flat back muscle, briefly LAT
Alfred Hitchcock-shaped fruit PEAR
Greek lyric poet SAPPHO
Wet marshy place BOG
It knows which way the wind is blowing VANE
Like some islands EXOTIC
Miner’s valuable discovery ORE
Feature of a building in Oz? CRYSTALWALL
Achieve victory WIN
Batting practice structures CAGES
Chisel for a stonemason TOOLER
The Inuit, old-style ESKIMOS
Where to find Santiago CHILE
Soaked up some rays SUNNED
Part of a willow tree CATKIN
MacKenzie of old beer ads SPUDS
Honey relative? BABE
Fairy-tale beast OGRE
___ de Triomphe ARC
Hit the horn on a subcompact TOOTLED
Bad thing to have at a housewarming? FAN
Flaps the gums YAKS
Turn tail FLEE
Spiral-horned African creature ELAND
Shoe type LOAFER
Temporary property holder BAILEE
Dressy trousers feature PLEAT
Sang "Silent Night" here and there CAROLED
Muzzleloader accessory RAMROD
Like Count Basie’s "Doll" SATIN
Atty’s. group ABA
Resist a roaming charge DROPTHECALL
___ Aviv, Israel TEL
Word with "flotation" or "mnemonic" DEVICE
Eye part UVEA
90-degree joint ELL
Long, broad strips SWATHS
Drummer’s forte BEAT
