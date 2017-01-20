Universal Crossword Answers January 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal January 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Beloved of Tristan ISOLDE
Miner’s worry CAVEIN
"Be that as it may" EVENSO
Kind of code or chart BAR
Marble variety AGATE
Aladdin’s benefactor GENIE
Far from wealthy POOR
Classroom no-show TRUANT
Play a part ACT
Concession stand beverage COLA
"Begin shooting!" OPENFIRE
Sweet wine MUSCATEL
States with conviction ASSERTS
Cowboys are popular there DALLAS
Hummed in a dull manner DRONED
Con carne dish CHILI
Atmospheric pollution SMOG
Perfect in all ways IDEAL
Hollywood actress Mimieux YVETTE
Legendary Yankee Yogi BERRA
The eyes have it, really UVEA
Texas city AMARILLO
Triteness or staleness BANALITY
Out like a light for the night ASLEEP
Any part of JFK? INITIAL
Frozen quarters IGLOOS
Quimby of kid lit RAMONA
What clothes that are too big or too small are ILLFIT
Expense for those in chem class LABFEE
Crow or Navajo, e.g. TRIBE
Force units DYNES
God, in Portuguese DEOS
Long narrative poem EPOS
Dual number? TWO
Slangy machine gun GAT
Cooler heads prevail with it? ICEBAG
School bake-sale org. PTA
State of deep unconsciousness COMA
Wild, dangerous and fierce SAVAGE
Fierce sea monster ORC
Composer’s work OPUS
"Signing off" OVERANDOUT
What the smaller portion is LESS
Bias or Deighton LEN
Delicate, sparkly crown TIARA
Move to the music DANCE
Prefix with "approve" or "respect" DIS
Fish more slippery than many EEL
Checkout machine inits., sometimes NCR
Nowhere near here FAR
Man mentioned in Genesis ENOS
Print type, briefly LITHO
Thing’s housemate ITT
"I made a mistake," slangily MYBAD
Causes to accept gradually INURES
Like the Mile High City, obviously ABOVESEALEVEL
Thermal graphics machine IMAGER
Main song, on old 45s ASIDE
Indian bread (var.) NAN
Warbling sound TRILL
Botanical seed cover ARIL
Part of a savings plan IRA
Schoolyard game TAG
Board info inside LAX ETD
Phrase before "king" or "carte" ALA
Diacritical mark TILDE
Suspicious LEERY
Orioles and Cardinals org. MLB
"Would ___ to you?" ("Believe me!") ILIE
Filling a drink that’s not empty TOPPINGOFF
Voice above a tenor ALTO
Seek to win one’s affections WOO
Small cap with a propeller BEANIE
Legendary actress Myrna and others LOYS
Defunct spy org. OSS
Great house with lots of land ESTATE
