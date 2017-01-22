Universal Crossword Answers January 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal January 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
What’s at the end of a tunnel, proverbially LIGHT
Bathsheba’s ill-fated husband URIAH
Nice book? LIVRE
Like many cars for sale USED
Court summons SUBPOENA
Hyperlinked item, often URL
Old-fashioned "Goodness!" EGAD
Dovetail joint part TENON
Involuntary twitch, e.g. TIC
The act of sticking together ADHESION
Prophet SEER
Common spicy snack TACO
Kind of lodge ELKS
Father’s female sibling, to you AUNT
Nautical spine KEEL
Killed, as a dragon SLAIN
What high spirits and eagles do SOAR
Harp ancestors LYRES
Vacation involving packing TRIP
Gas burner of labs ETNA
Tattered clothing, e.g. RAGS
Cook’s thickening agent AGAR
Former Italian currency LIRA
Fairly matched EVEN
Series shutout SWEEP
Relief or alleviation EASEMENT
Fizzle on Broadway FLOP
Part of a phone number AREACODE
Dignified manner or conduct MIEN
Blueprint contents PLAN
Cockatoo topper CREST
Ink mishap SMEAR
Chinese "bear" PANDA
Poker fees ANTES
Makes wine "fine" AGES
Like a wet noodle LIMP
Colored part of the eye UVEA
Glimpse in the distance ESPY
Bit of land in the sea ISLE
Keats offering ODE
Champion’s prize, sometimes CUP
Beaut or stunner LULU
The stuff of bird feeders SUET
It’s far from a full meal TASTE
Flower with sword-shaped leaves IRIS
Strong impulse URGE
Betsy Wetsy maker IDEAL
Be extremely generous GIVEABLANKCHECK
Really strapped for cash HARDUP
Unidentified Jane or John DOE
Arrow-shooter on Olympus EROS
Word often cut from headlines THE
Words of rejection NOS
Monstrous loch NESS
Poker player’s giveaway TELL
Stand around aimlessly LOITER
Bitter brew ALE
See 24-Across NAYS
Main artery from the heart AORTA
Be a good sport GIVEFAIRWARNING
"It’s been ___ pleasure!" AREAL
"Do-well" start NEER
Mas’ guys PAS
Kidnapper’s demand RANSOM
Leak slowly SEEP
Colossal, in the film biz EPIC
Good buddy PAL
Place with water jets SPA
Grad ALUM
Romantic poetry’s "before" ERE
Semi-aquatic alligator relative CAIMAN
Rubber-stamp GIVEONESCONSENT
Tinker with text EMEND
Starchy veggie, in slang SPUD
Load on board LADE
Outpouring, as of words SPATE
Create text TYPE
The Roaring Twenties and others ERAS
