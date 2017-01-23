Universal Crossword Answers January 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal January 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Application inquiry AGE
Bakery offering BUN
The only thing in an empty bottle AIR
Like the best old-school rock CLASSIC
Possessed KEPT
Shrewdness ACUMEN
Thing for an English barrister PERIWIG
Eve slept here EDEN
Car with legroom SEDAN
Brief vacation GETAWAY
When Buzz Aldrin is elated, he is … OVERTHEMOON
Verizon is one TELCO
Fabric from DuPont ORLON
Light hit TAP
With no need for an estimation EXACT
Buckwheat cereal KASHA
When Donald Trump won the election, he felt … EXHILARATED
They deserve respect ELDERS
They come marching in, in song SAINTS
Thing screamed at a villain or blind ump BOO
"___ in a million years!" NOT
Like 1, 37 or 199 ODD
"Devil With ___ Dress On" ABLUE
One sporting dreadlocks RASTA
Angler’s gear NET
TV show unit EPISODE
Gave generously DONATED
Critter that plays dead OPOSSUM
Poisons TOXINS
Rose piece PETAL
New York city UTICA
This plus that THOSE
Diamond or ruby GEM
Doing business OPEN
Fits with sails RIGS
Way of the East TAO
The write stuff INK
Playing hard-to-get COY
Surprising way to be taken? ABACK
Jungle primates APES
Monopoly phrase with "Jail" GOTO
Trickery GUILE
Turn over, as land CEDE
As ___ (letter closing) EVER
When Lil Wayne is happy, he feels … ENRAPTURED
Gambler’s giveaway TELL
Athlete’s lasting power STAMINA
Use the bow, to a cellist ARCO
___ out a living (gets by) EKES
Seat in a cathedral PEW
Scientific Sir Isaac NEWTON
Horizontal graph line XAXIS
Sharpie tip, e.g. NIB
"Well, ___-di-dah" LAH
Cinders container ASHCAN
Big-time tire maker GOODYEAR
Tai ___ (martial art type) CHI
Lithium-___ battery ION
"___ to a Nightingale" ODE
Wharton degree MBA
Gifted TALENTED
Slobbers DROOLS
Suitable for the job APT
Nursery school enrollee TOT
Part of a teapot SPOUT
Stickler for perfection PURIST
Eggy Christmas drink NOG
Most fit for the draft ONEA
When planes are expected to land, informally ETAS
Pranksters HOAXERS
Guitarist for Michael Jackson, once TITO
When Mr. Tebow is hopeful, he feels … OPTIMISTIC
Answered all test questions perfectly ACED
"As ___ on TV!" SEEN
Fertilizer from bats GUANO
Load on board LADE
Some pass catchers ENDS
Like an overused oven? SMOKY
