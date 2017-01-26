Universal Crossword Answers January 27th 2017

|"___ favor" (please)
|POR
|Animal known for impressions
|APE
|Commandment number
|TEN
|The moon’s Copernicus
|CRATER
|What a food service worker might wear
|HAIRNET
|What you might see at a movie premiere
|CAST
|Aquarium attraction
|OPAH
|Large coffeepot
|URN
|Meal spread on a blanket
|PICNIC
|___ of hand (magician’s trickery)
|SLEIGHT
|What artists at the castle do?
|DRAWBRIDGES
|Million-to-one, e.g.
|RATIO
|Totally drained
|EMPTY
|Made soapy
|SUDSED
|Remark made with a point?
|THERE
|Thespian’s whisper
|ASIDE
|It can create quite a stir
|SPOON
|Provider of a one-man show at the castle?
|COURTJESTER
|Newly employed
|HIRED
|Whirling part of a whirlybird
|ROTOR
|Hard-___ (tough or unsentimental)
|NOSED
|5 1/2-point type size
|AGATE
|Ballerina painter Edgar
|DEGAS
|People sharing equal status
|PEERS
|Greek lyric poet
|SAPPHO
|Makes known
|REVEALS
|Chooses
|SELECTS
|Picked a new card
|REDREW
|Tanning unit?
|SUNRAY
|Barcelona’s country
|SPAIN
|Eccentric and then some
|WACKO
|Drifting in the Pacific
|ASEA
|Editor’s "on second thought"
|STET
|"So ___ heard!"
|IVE
|Not in so many wds.?
|ABR
|151, in ancient Rome
|CLI
|Voice voting choice
|YEA
|Soul ___ (facial hair feature)
|PATCH
|Sources of some new governments
|COUPS
|Dr. of Beats headphones fame
|DRE
|"Nixon in China," for one
|OPERA
|When major league baseball gets real
|APRIL
|Dodge heavyweight
|RAM
|Rebirth at the castle?
|RENAISSANCE
|Org. for paid tennis players
|ATP
|It’s what you tell the judge
|TRUTH
|One not mistaken for an Einstein
|NITWIT
|Start a mountaineering trek
|ASCEND
|Tall chest of drawers with two sections
|HIGHBOY
|Plant reproducers
|SPORES
|Closer to being a billionaire
|RICHER
|Simple promissory note
|IOU
|Voice in 14-Across
|TENOR
|Three of a kind
|TRIAD
|Village, hamlet or the like
|DORP
|Is much too adoring
|DOTES
|Business part of a blade
|EDGE
|Walk inside
|ENTER
|Pepsi and Coke, for two
|SODAS
|React to a horrific smell
|GAG
|Heckler, essentially
|JEERER
|Former Spanish currency
|PESETA
|Tried to avoid an accident, in a way
|SWERVED
|Selling features
|PLUSES
|Made the grade
|PASSED
|White as a sheet
|ASHEN
|Have a moving part
|ACT
|Most powerful members in the castle?
|ARISTOCRACY
|Likable prez of years ago
|IKE
|It provides bank security?
|LEVEE
|It supports food and homework
|TABLE
|Link on the negative side
|NOR
|Proof of a good workout
|SWEAT
|Aleppo’s country
|SYRIA
