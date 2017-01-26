Universal Crossword Answers January 27th 2017

admin Universal

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal January 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
"___ favor" (please) POR
Animal known for impressions APE
Commandment number TEN
The moon’s Copernicus CRATER
What a food service worker might wear HAIRNET
What you might see at a movie premiere CAST
Aquarium attraction OPAH
Large coffeepot URN
Meal spread on a blanket PICNIC
___ of hand (magician’s trickery) SLEIGHT
What artists at the castle do? DRAWBRIDGES
Million-to-one, e.g. RATIO
Totally drained EMPTY
Made soapy SUDSED
Remark made with a point? THERE
Thespian’s whisper ASIDE
It can create quite a stir SPOON
Provider of a one-man show at the castle? COURTJESTER
Newly employed HIRED
Whirling part of a whirlybird ROTOR
Hard-___ (tough or unsentimental) NOSED
5 1/2-point type size AGATE
Ballerina painter Edgar DEGAS
People sharing equal status PEERS
Greek lyric poet SAPPHO
Makes known REVEALS
Chooses SELECTS
Picked a new card REDREW
Tanning unit? SUNRAY
Barcelona’s country SPAIN
Eccentric and then some WACKO
Drifting in the Pacific ASEA
Editor’s "on second thought" STET
"So ___ heard!" IVE
Not in so many wds.? ABR
151, in ancient Rome CLI
Voice voting choice YEA
Soul ___ (facial hair feature) PATCH
Sources of some new governments COUPS
Dr. of Beats headphones fame DRE
"Nixon in China," for one OPERA
When major league baseball gets real APRIL
Dodge heavyweight RAM
Rebirth at the castle? RENAISSANCE
Org. for paid tennis players ATP
It’s what you tell the judge TRUTH
One not mistaken for an Einstein NITWIT
Start a mountaineering trek ASCEND
Tall chest of drawers with two sections HIGHBOY
Plant reproducers SPORES
Closer to being a billionaire RICHER
Simple promissory note IOU
Voice in 14-Across TENOR
Three of a kind TRIAD
Village, hamlet or the like DORP
Is much too adoring DOTES
Business part of a blade EDGE
Walk inside ENTER
Pepsi and Coke, for two SODAS
React to a horrific smell GAG
Heckler, essentially JEERER
Former Spanish currency PESETA
Tried to avoid an accident, in a way SWERVED
Selling features PLUSES
Made the grade PASSED
White as a sheet ASHEN
Have a moving part ACT
Most powerful members in the castle? ARISTOCRACY
Likable prez of years ago IKE
It provides bank security? LEVEE
It supports food and homework TABLE
Link on the negative side NOR
Proof of a good workout SWEAT
Aleppo’s country SYRIA
"___ favor" (please) POR
Animal known for impressions APE
Commandment number TEN
The moon’s Copernicus CRATER
What a food service worker might wear HAIRNET
What you might see at a movie premiere CAST
Aquarium attraction OPAH
Large coffeepot URN
Meal spread on a blanket PICNIC
___ of hand (magician’s trickery) SLEIGHT
What artists at the castle do? DRAWBRIDGES
Million-to-one, e.g. RATIO
Totally drained EMPTY
Made soapy SUDSED
Remark made with a point? THERE
Thespian’s whisper ASIDE
It can create quite a stir SPOON
Provider of a one-man show at the castle? COURTJESTER
Newly employed HIRED
Whirling part of a whirlybird ROTOR
Hard-___ (tough or unsentimental) NOSED
5 1/2-point type size AGATE
Ballerina painter Edgar DEGAS
People sharing equal status PEERS
Greek lyric poet SAPPHO
Makes known REVEALS
Chooses SELECTS
Picked a new card REDREW
Tanning unit? SUNRAY
Barcelona’s country SPAIN
Eccentric and then some WACKO
Drifting in the Pacific ASEA
Editor’s "on second thought" STET
"So ___ heard!" IVE
Not in so many wds.? ABR
151, in ancient Rome CLI
Voice voting choice YEA
Soul ___ (facial hair feature) PATCH
Sources of some new governments COUPS
Dr. of Beats headphones fame DRE
"Nixon in China," for one OPERA
When major league baseball gets real APRIL
Dodge heavyweight RAM
Rebirth at the castle? RENAISSANCE
Org. for paid tennis players ATP
It’s what you tell the judge TRUTH
One not mistaken for an Einstein NITWIT
Start a mountaineering trek ASCEND
Tall chest of drawers with two sections HIGHBOY
Plant reproducers SPORES
Closer to being a billionaire RICHER
Simple promissory note IOU
Voice in 14-Across TENOR
Three of a kind TRIAD
Village, hamlet or the like DORP
Is much too adoring DOTES
Business part of a blade EDGE
Walk inside ENTER
Pepsi and Coke, for two SODAS
React to a horrific smell GAG
Heckler, essentially JEERER
Former Spanish currency PESETA
Tried to avoid an accident, in a way SWERVED
Selling features PLUSES
Made the grade PASSED
White as a sheet ASHEN
Have a moving part ACT
Most powerful members in the castle? ARISTOCRACY
Likable prez of years ago IKE
It provides bank security? LEVEE
It supports food and homework TABLE
Link on the negative side NOR
Proof of a good workout SWEAT
Aleppo’s country SYRIA