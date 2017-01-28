Universal Crossword Answers January 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal January 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Fond du ___, Wisconsin LAC
90-degree building addition ELL
Last name among boxing legends ALI
Jr.-to-be SOPH
Clerical errors TYPOS
Deconstructed grammatically PARSED
What some Irish speak ERSE
Title for a Turkish military leader AGHA
Some businesswear SUITS
Psychic ability ESP
Circa AROUND
Bookkeeping entries in red DEBITS
Somewhere in the crowd AMIDST
Unlikely to cheat or steal ETHICAL
Fisticuffs preceder, often QUARREL
Peruvian empire builder INCA
Spelling of TV’s "Beverly Hills, 90210" TORI
Mix in a kitchen STIR
Not here THERE
Using acid for art’s sake ETCHING
College freshman’s course, often INTRO
Hospital VIP, informally DOC
Writing style with a twist? IRONY
Urban baseball field SANDLOT
Not masc. FEM
Date that "stuck" with Caesar IDES
"Have anything ___ up your sleeve?" ELSE
One thing to get while on vacation REST
Cloaklike dress CAFTAN
Loosen, as skates UNLACE
Sounded like someone in pain MOANED
Swarming insect LOCUST
Shade close to lilac MAUVE
Port features DOCKS
"Young Frankenstein" helper IGOR
Investment firm T. ___ Price ROWE
Thing in an Olympic swimming pool LANE
Unmeasured bit of hair gel DAB
What a couch may be preferred over a bed for NAP
Eggs, in ancient Rome OVA
Sniggler’s prey EEL
Minimal amount LEAST
Nursery rhyme porridge PEASE
Org. mentioned on tubes of toothpaste ADA
Result of a metallic mixture ALLOY
Monster with 100 peepers ARGUS
Dreamy state for sleepers REM
What Chris Paul floats on? CLIPPERSHIP
Kabuki costume belt OBI
High-pressure position HOTSEAT
___ pro quo QUID
Neutral possessive ITS
Captain’s pronoun for a vessel SHE
Parts of action films STUNTS
Thing for a musician to read NOTE
"___ it my way," sang Sinatra IDID
Possessed, to Caleb or Jeremiah HADST
Newspaper reviewer CRITIC
Brown-___ (human lapdog) NOSER
Place to land with no land in sight AIRCRAFTCARRIER
One doing some unearthing? HOLER
Sewing necessity NEEDLE
Seasoning in an Indian restaurant CUMIN
Penicillin was created from it MOLD
What to pay for irregulars LESS
Mr. X, in mysteries ANONYM
Aged OLD
Tennis subdivision SET
Thing to salute FLAG
Prevent overheating, as an engine AIRCOOL
Result of basking TAN
What Buck Showalter floats in? DUGOUTCANOE
Unhittable serve ACE
Declares openly AVOWS
Tart taker of nursery rhymes KNAVE
Marge Simpson’s neighbor NED
Hat for a stereotypical beatnik BERET
Leaf under a bloom SEPAL
