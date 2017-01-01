Universal Crossword Answers January 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal January 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Abbr. for a police investigator DET
Historical period ERA
Remote activators? BATTERIES
Four Corners place UTAH
More fervent or more impassioned TORRIDER
Taken ___ (surprised) ABACK
Single, as a Ranger? LONE
Match sound to action SYNC
It smells ODOR
Like many streets or traffic TWOWAY
Tips off WARNS
Hawaii, on many maps INSET
Rock with a cavity of crystals GEODE
Anger IRE
Bird that hunts at night OWL
4-Down, for one STATE
Periods of euphoria HIGHS
Yodeling spot ALP
Certain Scandinavian SWENE
Floral wreaths LEIS
Many provide DOBs IDS
Etcher’s application ACID
What washing machines use to wash AGITATION
Nestling’s noise, sometimes CHEEP
Exercise for Chopin ETUDE
Eisenhower’s nickname IKE
Some baseball cancellations RAINOUTS
Altar utterance IDO
Like melting snow SLUSHY
Alien’s vehicle UFO
Grade-school fundamentals, initially RRR
Sailing vessel with a single mast SLOOP
Tutu-clad heavyweight in "Fantasia" HIPPO
Word with "opportunity" or "sign" EQUAL
Otherworldly EERIE
Downey of "Touched by an Angel" ROMA
Lendl of tennis fame IVAN
Boston hoopster, informally CELT
"Beetle Bailey" hound OTTO
’70s sitcom "___ Sharkey" CPO
Beast of burden ASS
One’s first time performing DEBUT
"Plus …" ALSO
Branch offshoot TWIG
Muse of love poetry ERATO
Harrelson, on "Cheers" BOYD
Decline WANE
Mongol foe TATAR
Part of A.D. ANNO
Words of estimation ORSO
Like champion boxer Ali THRICECROWNED
"Steady as ___ goes" SHE
Bug to distraction IRK
Toxic stuff WASTE
Bitter, ranting outburst TIRADE
In an artful, clever way (Var.) SLILY
Limber AGILE
Super-impressed AWED
Hole card, often ACE
Bob Barker’s old show THEPRICEISRIGHT
One-third of six? ESS
Children KINS
French farewell ADIEU
Glove, jacket or shoe material SUEDE
Took part in mob violence RIOTED
Part of a bookcase SHELF
North end? ERN
"Impression"-able creature? APE
Flavorer for candy and medicines (Var.) LIQUORICEROOT
Magnum ___ OPUS
Like a too-high bid on 37-Across OVER
City in the middle of New York UTICA
Large sea fish with a flat body OPAH
Country south of Algeria MALI
Some sporty sunroofs TTOPS
Prefix for "styrene" POLY
Poker player’s entrance fee ANTE
Big name in wireless speakers SONOS
