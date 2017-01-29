Universal Crossword Answers January 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal January 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Striker’s foe SCAB
Fitzgerald of jazz ELLA
Three o’clock, in directions EAST
Cheap imitation KNOCKOFF
Jot TITTLE
Popular potato, or its source IDAHO
Italian "dollars" no more LIRAS
Needing directions LOST
Blend in a bowl STIR
Classified thing WANTAD
That is to say, formally IDEST
Comedian Silverman SARAH
Act too dramatically EMOTE
Be under the weather AIL
It can keep one from going to jail ALIBI
Long-range weapon ICBM
What’s black, Jacques? NOIR
Uses a chair SITS
Highfalutin’ ARTY
Abbreviation for Potter on "M*A*S*H" COL
Because of this THUS
That man’s HIS
Peter or Ivan the Terrible, e.g. TSAR
Farm cry OINK
Inventor Elisha OTIS
Insect’s adult stage IMAGO
New walker TOT
Treasoning is their reasoning TRAITORS
Cause affection for ENDEAR
Divides evenly SPLITS
Any MLB player PRO
Deep-six or eighty-six SCRAP
French valley known for wine LOIRE
Where you may catch my drift? ATSEA
Ice cream holders CONES
Make amends ATONE
Unnamed ones THEY
It starts a nice day? HAVE
Type of bargain PLEA
Like a mechanic’s rags OILY
Santa’s handouts TOYS
Be it? SEEK
Register drawers TILLS
Sage WISE
Tartan wearers CLAN
Moron IDIOT
Sandler of the movies ADAM
"I almost forgot …" ALSO
Foot bones in astir? TARSI
Infamous emperor NERO
"OK, class, in order, AT words" BATCATHATRATSAT
Drug bust units, often KILOS
It goes ’round and ’round in woodshop LATHE
Boot part INSOLE
Alternative to magic mushrooms ACID
Head ‘do COIF
Beat, as a heart THROB
Also TOO
"OK, class, in order, IT words" BITFITHITLITSIT
One of a common couple MRS
Meek, quiet and timid MOUSY
Hindu royal RANI
Proves to be a foodie EATS
What love at a campfire produces? SPARKS
Argot SLANG
Bay of Naples isle CAPRI
"OK, class, in order, OT words" COTDOTHOTLOTPOT
Climb up RISE
Vietnamese city HANOI
Collection of miscellaneous pieces OLIO
General vicinity AREA
The javelin toss, e.g. EVENT
___ on (put trust in) RELY
Bosc, for one PEAR
Positive responses YESES
What Simon does SAYS
