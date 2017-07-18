Universal Crossword Answers July 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal July 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
"In this way …" THUS
Landlord’s due RENT
South American of yore INCA
Battery terminal ANODE
Protect a document, in a way LAMINATE
DNA testers, often FBI
Doggie bag bit ORT
Marriages, christenings, etc. RITES
Scottish Highlander GAEL
Take to one’s heart ENDEAR
Out of gear? DISENGAGED
Calendar notation EVENT
Small salamanders NEWTS
Porch items MATS
Breakfast cereal MUESLI
Kind of alcohol ETHYL
Brazil tourist city, briefly RIO
Airport guesses, briefly ETAS
Prefix with "bucks" or "mansion" MEGA
Not participating UNINVOLVED
Perignon’s title DOM
Firstborn, among siblings ELDEST
___-Dixon line MASON
Crazed with passion GAGA
Sign of the future? OMEN
Install, as a carpet LAY
Alleged ASSERTED
Bovine sound MOO
African chargers, briefly RHINOS
Place for a seaside stroll PIER
Beauty business SALON
Grassy plain LLANO
Group known for its brains MENSA
Automatic selection? DRIVE
Bellyache MOAN
"Like that would actually happen!" ASIF
Burrito alternative TACO
Join the poker game ANTE
Shot for a photog PIC
Seek an answer ASK
Courtroom happening TRIAL
Blacksmith’s shop FORGE
Dad’s room, often DEN
Hair color to dye for HENNA
Gale’s friend Piccolo BRIAN
"Now ___ seen everything" IVE
Not yet pledged UNCOMMITTED
Darn things SEW
Massive sports facilities STADIA
Natural habitat ELEMENT
Steps in ENTERS
Wooster’s bane AUNTS
Grounded Aussie EMU
Piedmont wine center ASTI
Wee bit of residue DREG
Palindromic dogma TENET
___ sapiens HOMO
Asian food starch SAGO
How ballet dancers move AGILELY
Mixture AMALGAM
Beach stuff SAND
Charitable handouts ALMS
Prolonged attack SIEGE
Exceedingly VERY
"Clumsy me!" OOPS
Rather or Aykroyd DAN
Spill over SLOSH
Extremely well off MONIED
"The greatest of ___!" ALLTIME
List of literary goofs ERRATA
Loo LAV
Not in the party? NONPARTISAN
It comes after 12 daily ONE
Desert respite OASIS
Kick out of a residence EVICT
Sign of assent NOD
Nosher’s bite SNACK
Crusoe’s creator DEFOE
VIDEO