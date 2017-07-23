Universal Crossword Answers July 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal July 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Strong-arm FORCE
Taurus’ neighbor ORION
British tie ASCOT
Money, in slang MOOLA
Narrate over RETELL
Majestic EPIC
Editor’s mark DELE
Slowly permeate SEEP
Resisted DEFIED
Lowermost deck on a ship ORLOP
High school VIP PRINCIPAL
Night, in old poetry EEN
Banned insecticide DDT
Type of range RIFLE
Greek’s eighth letter THETA
"___ by any other name …" AROSE
Camp shelter TENT
Place for many pictures ALBUM
Overeat GORGE
Estimation GUESS
Chimney deposits SOOTS
Thing created by bees HONEYCOMB
Oahu instrument, briefly UKE
Martian rover? UFO
British bloke CHAP
Sag DROOP
Copenhagen coin KRONE
Select CHOOSE
"___! It looks like rain!" TUTTUT
Insure COVER
Duelist’s weapon SWORD
Large marine duck EIDER
Make amends ATONE
Toss THROW
Wriggly fishes EELS
Kentucky Derby barrier RAIL
Not well grounded? ASEA
Not amateur PRO
Hoop part RIM
Mattress type FOAM
Cincinnati pros REDS
Sedated DOPED
"Thereabouts" ORSO
Olympic event with lunges EPEE
Goofed up ERRED
"Puerto" conclusion RICO
Bathroom floor material TILE
City in Michigan FLINT
What an ex gets at a wedding? COOLRECEPTION
Involve ENTAIL
Old-school jazz enthusiast HEPCAT
Marked, as for a violation FLAGGED
Angry displeasure IRE
Bar Mitzvah locale, often SHUL
Boorish type LOUT
"When You Wish ___ a Star" UPON
Started the day, in a way COOKEDBREAKFAST
Perfect, as one’s talents HONE
Bearskin and prayer, for two RUGS
X, for Denzel Washington ROLE
Lunched or munched ATE
Regains consciousness COMESTO
Hitchcock classic PSYCHO
Oust, as from office UNSEAT
Work in tandem COOPERATEWITH
Utah city PROVO
"___ of Eden" EAST
Strong smell ODOR
Wintry frosts RIMES
In ___ of (substituting for) LIEU
Nevada tourist city RENO
Card game for three OMBRE
Thin wood strip SLAT
Took, as a card DREW
