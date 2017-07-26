Universal Crossword Answers July 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal July 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Matures, on the vine RIPENS
Depletes, as a supply USESUP
Fade away, time-wise ELAPSE
Creative "code" anagram DECO
Corpulent OBESE
Flowers in a poetic pocketful POSIES
"Opposed," to Jethro AGIN
Marriage symbol RING
Drink offered by a caddy TEA
Little donkey BURRO
Handel bars? ORATORIO
Fink RAT
Beer variety ALE
Warm squeeze HUG
Cassette recorder spindle CAPSTAN
Audio SOUND
Wild cat with tufted ears LYNX
Droop SAG
Become painfully dry, as lips CHAP
Lacks, briefly HASNT
Japanese belt OBI
Certain organ donation site EYEBANK
Conclusion to a fable MORAL
Ski hill transport TBAR
Jackie of "Rush Hour" CHAN
Uncommon objects RARITIES
Word after "fear" or "have" NOT
Ledger maintainer CPA
Displayed drowsiness YAWNED
Pierce with a stake IMPALE
Attends GOESTO
Accessorizes ADDSON
Bungle MISDO
Talk foolishly PRATE
Garment label TAG
Organs at 34-Down EYES
Pending, in law NISI
Something to hatch PLAN
Reporter’s question WHO
Pronoun for a filly HER
Period of history ERA
Regretted RUED
Dizzying designs OPART
Cold Adriatic wind BORA
Bit of land in the sea ISLE
Actor Humphrey’s nickname BOGIE
Asian border mountain range URAL
Things frequently shipped from Georgia PEACHESINACRATE
Choosing and following ESPOUSING
Carney or Garfunkel ART
Some Greek letters NUS
"Whiz" starter GEE
Thread holders SPOOLS
Singular blueprint detail SPEC
Chases off SHOOS
Swedish rug type RYA
Dress ending HEM
Lying adjacent to ABUTTING
Provider of many colors CRAYONSINABOX
Older prom attendee (var.) CHAPERON
Molecular evidence DNA
Links score to shoot for PAR
Loco BATTY
Capital on the Baltic Sea RIGA
Not vegetable or mineral ANIMAL
Fitting or suitable APT
Like the Who, once MOD
Common can material TIN
Covered with packaging ENWRAPPED
It’s a shot with a kick WHISKEYINAGLASS
Follow, as advice HEED
Arrange again RESET
Palo ___, Calif. ALTO
Roughly ORSO
Thespian’s whisper on stage ASIDE
Gas in a bright sign NEON
