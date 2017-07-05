Universal Crossword Answers July 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal July 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Fill with fuel GASUP
Stand ARISE
Source of electricity GENERATOR
Droop SAG
Belief in one causal principle MONISM
Unlikely to move INERT
Use a light beam on LASE
Slight bites or drinks NIPS
Do the wrong thing ERR
Try, as food TASTE
Leaves in, in editor-speak STETS
Cuban currency PESO
Type of tube DIODE
River in Pittsburgh OHIO
Reunion group ALUMNI
Put cargo away STOW
Noted shipbuilder NOAH
Secluded, quiet valleys GLENS
Politician Gingrich NEWT
ABC rival NBC
"King" or "carte" preceder ALA
Good buddy CHUM
Unrevivable STONEDEAD
Will Ferrell Christmas film ELF
Like fresh paint WET
Guide through the mountains SHERPA
Scale deduction TARE
Certain Bulgarian, e.g. SLAV
Sculpted body section, sometimes TORSO
Half ___ (dive type) GAINER
Revealing skirt MINI
Type of surgical implant SHUNT
In one’s old armchair, e.g. COMFY
UNCF word NEGRO
Bridal veil material, sometimes TULLE
Toys that work with a flick of the wrist YOYOS
"That" partner THIS
Cola SODA
Door’s handle KNOB
Back muscle, informally LAT
Cubs, on scoreboards CHI
Comic’s many GAGS
Creator of Winnie the Pooh MILNE
Recipe amt. TSP
Word with "residential" or "restricted" AREA
Broadcasting live ONAIR
Fig DATE
Be exalting? SINGONESPRAISES
Function USE
Increases the payroll HIRES
Ball game with a rich outcome? LOTTO
Never quit PERSIST
Some art subjects NUDES
Minute particle ATOM
Garden dwarf GNOME
Multi-country defense group NATO
Not dirty CLEAN
Work a pattern SEW
Squeals on bosses BLOWSTHEWHISTLE
Vehicle CAR
Emulate a ghost HAUNT
Room at the top LOFT
Semesters TERMS
Fed, e.g. GMAN
20 years, e.g. SCORE
Lack of worldliness (var.) NAIVETY
Hamlet or village of yore THORP
Yarn quantity SKEIN
Couple DUO
What a finely tuned engine does HUMSALONGNICELY
News one can use INFO
Love and then some ADORE
Angel’s topper HALO
Pig’s digs STY
Small drum TABOR
"Beware the ___ of March" IDES
