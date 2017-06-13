Universal Crossword Answers June 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal June 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Louisiana cooking style CAJUN
Draw ___ in the sand (dare) ALINE
Final Four round, informally SEMIS
Slave of the Middle Ages HELOT
Commercials ADS
Game-match link SET
Consistent, dull pain ACHE
Grosse ___, Mich. POINTE
Woodsy home CABIN
Orangutans, gorillas and such APES
"Shucks!" relative DRAT
Frozen coating on trees and grass RIME
"Would you like anything ___?" ELSE
Low integer ONE
Rosebud, for one SLED
Boot or dancer type GOGO
Girls on the ranch GALS
Start for "rocket" or "active" RETRO
Stir-fry pans WOKS
Exclamation of sorrow or pity ALAS
Scottish terrier type SKYE
Throw, as a football PASS
Blighted air SMOG
Countess’ man EARL
The fat lady’s song? ARIA
Word with "green" or "googly" EYED
Free-for-___ ALL
Attachment to "view" or "text" PRE
Gas company HESS
Repeating sound ECHO
Perceives SEES
Soup type LENTIL
Dentist’s instruction FLOSS
Male royal in India RAJ
Sound of pain GROAN
Thing on a door HINGE
Computer operators USERS
Arizona’s natural flattops MESAS
"The same as mentioned," in footnotes IDEM
B flat, for one NOTE
What Michael Phelps has done well SWUM
Mixed bag or variety pack OLIO
The old you? THOU
TGIF part ITS
Utilized a bench SAT
It’s in the till CASH
"Without delay!" ASAP
Inner circle CADRE
On the calm side, to a helmsman ALEE
Art ___ (architecture type) DECO
Month of showers APRIL
Whiskey is now scarce because … JIMLOSTHISBEAMS
It induces labor UNION
Army volunteer ENLISTEE
Rainy day reserve NESTEGG
Bowling pin on the far right TEN
Propelled, as down a lake OARED
Nest-building stinger WASP
Erne SEAEAGLE
Oktoberfest dance POLKA
The cosmetics queen can’t spell "knock" because … MARYLOSTHERKAYS
Large bay window ORIEL
School breaks RECESSES
Appreciative GLAD
Trudge through semi-melted snow SLOSH
Doc’s price FEE
Molasses or syrup yielder SORGHUM
More than merely rude INSOLENT
Get one’s butt out of bed ARISE
The stock market has no desire because … DOWLOSTHISJONES
Small, fancy needle cases ETUIS
Scarcely detectable amount IOTA
Taj Mahal’s city AGRA
Written staff directives MEMOS
Strong craving, as for life LUST
Eliot or a mysterious loch NESS
