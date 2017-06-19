Universal Crossword Answers June 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal June 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
1-Across in the present tense DRAW
Hindu music genre RAGA
LAX info ETAS
Sits tight WAITS
___ Dash (spice brand) MRS
Nosebag morsel OAT
Pocket sandwich PITA
Theater worker USHER
Looked curiously PEERED
Goalpost part CROSSBAR
Continental cash EURO
Pickle type DILL
Finish END
Former liberal, briefly NEOCON
Zig-zagged to and fro WOVE
Sigh of woe ALAS
Bowties you can eat PASTA
Prepare to undo a surrender REARM
Target of some pool treatments ALGAE
Kilt design PLAID
Catchers’ gear MITTS
Prove useful to AVAIL
Parisian waterway SEINE
Big name in accounting ERNST
Rock out on an electric guitar SHRED
Misleading by false appearances ILLUSIVE
Ireland, to some EIRE
41-Down language GAELIC
Level EVEN
Bread maker’s ingredients YEASTS
In spite of the fact that, briefly ALTHO
"Family Feud" player, often INLAW
Wrinkly fruit UGLI
Tandoor-produced bread NAAN
Hearty soup STEW
Big name in pineapples DOLE
Computer image ICON
___ out a living (scraped by) EKED
Egyptian reptile ASP
Hurry, old-style HIE
Make a wrong decision ERR
Took a card DREW
Clean, as a spill MOPUP
Turn over to, legally CEDE
Pro ___ (proportional) RATA
Scrape together, as funds RAISE
Historical excavation site RUIN
Unfortunately, what you and I are? AGAINSTTHEWORLD
Not use efficiently WASTE
Deodorant type AEROSOL
Cake for cleaning SOAP
Tach readings REVS
Certain music genre RAP
Thing to be as happy as CLAM
Demoralize DEBASE
90-degree pipe bend ELL
Desert’s green spot OASIS
Emphatically claim to be true AVER
Bad way to sand AGAINSTTHEGRAIN
Stair climber’s protection RAIL
Lobbies open to the sky ATRIA
Endings with "walk" or "trade" INS
Musical mix MEDLEY
Withered, as cracked land SERE
Tennis umpire’s call LET
Eye part UVEA
Sandwich shop DELI
Opens, as an official document UNSEALS
Low-budget film INDIE
How some contestants battle AGAINSTTHECLOCK
Serb or Pole, e.g. SLAV
Possessive pronoun THEIR
Ingredient in bubble bath ALOE
Air-freshener’s scent, sometimes PINE
Seed distributor SOWER
Proceed along a given route WEND
