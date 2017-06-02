Universal Crossword Answers June 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal June 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Editor’s mark, sometimes STET
Valley known for wine NAPA
Seed case ARIL
Small pitted scar POCKMARK
Chairperson’s itemized outline AGENDA
Ravel’s "Daphnis and ___" CHLOE
Nickels and dimes, e.g. COINS
Impolite RUDE
Pub pints ALES
Troubadour’s song BALLAD
Campus greeneries IVIES
Find new tenants RELET
Lets go of DROPS
"Am ___ time?" ION
Perfume feature SCENT
Hockey legend Gordie HOWE
Month on the Hebrew calendar ADAR
Short-tailed field rodent VOLE
Body’s largest organ SKIN
"For ___ a jolly good fellow" HES
Fairy-tale creature OGRE
Hectic hustle and bustle ADO
In a little while, a long while ago ANON
Gulf War missile SCUD
Wooden pins for hat holding PEGS
Urge to action IMPEL
Negatives NOS
Hero-worships ADULATES
Inquisitive ones, essentially ASKERS
Connect, as a child’s safety seat FASTEN
Lubricant or fuel for a furnace OIL
Like a burning building AFIRE
More contemptible or immoral BASER
Edgar Poe’s middle name ALLAN
Any grown-up ADULT
Olive-green 10-Across VIREO
Zenith ACME
The Christmas season NOEL
Tide variety NEAP
Funny Chappelle DAVE
Depict unfairly, as data SKEW
Click, as fingers SNAP
Capital of Ghana ACCRA
Hawk or dove, e.g. BIRD
Edible tropical root TARO
Grave robber of legend GHOUL
State confidently AVER
Film with a huge cast EPIC
Leave out a vowel when speaking ELIDE
"___ & Stitch" (animated film) LILO
Dream loudly? TALKINONESSLEEP
___ of transportation MODES
Fills roles CASTS
Largest city of Cuba HAVANA
Backyard storage structure SHED
Rotten egg’s emanation ODOR
Like many well buckets OAKEN
Egyptian snake ASP
Neighborhood places are in this WALKINGDISTANCE
"Look ___ ye leap" ERE
Idiot MORON
McClure or Flutie DOUG
Church recess APSE
Establishes, as a new organization FOUNDS
Demean ABASE
To no ___ (pointlessly) AVAIL
Objects of an English/Argentinean war FALKLANDISLANDS
Shipwreck site, sometimes ISLE
Place for dribbling COURT
Very hard wood TEAK
Hindquarters REAR
Free-for-all MELEE
Home’s overhang EAVE
Suffixes with "West" ERNS
John of pop ELTON
Erupt SPEW
