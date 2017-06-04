Universal Crossword Answers June 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal June 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
"Keep your wits ___ you" ABOUT
Calendar unit MONTH
Dull photo finish MATTE
Survey choice OTHER
Belle of the ball, for short DEB
Eggs, in a lab OVA
Wealthy RICH
Acid neutralizer ALKALI
French fries-to-be SPUDS
Component PART
Kind of moth LUNA
Actor Guinness ALEC
It comes between New Yankees? YORK
"Before," in old poetry ERE
Warner sibs? BROS
Take the top off OPEN
Seethe with anger FUME
Deep opera voice BASSO
Helper on Capitol Hill AIDE
Group of stage performers CAST
Pace for a horse, sometimes TROT
Ump’s call SAFE
Pointed woodworking tools AWLS
A carpenter can drive it NAIL
Italian wine town ASTI
Dull impact sound THUD
Emulate a kangaroo HOP
Explosive stuff TNT
"Take this" HERE
Climax APEX
Highway department’s winter supply SALT
Quality that arouses emotion PATHOS
Some short sculptures BUSTS
Key on a keyboard TAB
Some Indians of nobility RAJAS
Construct, as a skyscraper ERECT
Coffee order, sometimes MOCHA
Another keyboard key ENTER
Critical time of 1944 DDAY
A large coastal eagle ERNE
___ up (becomes hazy) FOGS
Church section APSE
Evening in Venice SERA
Ready (with "all") SET
As directed beginning USE
Bullets, briefly AMMO
"___ the Explorer" (children’s show) DORA
Spread outward, as fingers SPLAY
Water craft BOAT
Like villains EVIL
Sao ___, Brazil PAULO
Where low-priority stuff is placed ONTHEBACKBURNER
Express vocally UTTER
Sailor’s sea biscuit HARDTACK
Thence THEREOF
UCLA’s ‘L’ LOS
Hipbone section PUBIS
Play divisions ACTS
Detested thing or person ANATHEMA
Miss America crowner? TIARA
Say "I want no involvement in this" WASHONESHANDSOF
Broke into a wide smile LITUP
Group of seven (var.) SEPTETTE
Skidded SLID
Mushroom "seed" SPORE
Sheep’s "Humbug"? BAA
Like some sports EXTREME
Problems for mortgage lenders DEFAULTS
Moses’ brother AARON
Ends a discussion DROPSTHESUBJECT
Deep, gloomy anxiety ANGST
Bonanza finds in mines ORES
Really need a rubdown, e.g. ACHE
Affirmatives YESES
Appease fully SATE
It may put a twinkle in your eye STAR
