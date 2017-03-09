Universal Crossword Answers March 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal March 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Kind of modern "fingerprint"
|DNA
|Longest division of geological time
|EON
|Old TV squad with Linc, Julie and Pete
|MOD
|Rushing from place to place
|ONTHEGO
|Not act up
|BEHAVE
|Say something
|UTTER
|Divided between two choices
|TORN
|Plane-landing guesses
|ETAS
|Sleep phase with busy eyes
|REM
|Mentally or physically unfit
|IMPAIRED
|You are proof of good deeds and you complete me, boy …
|SCOUTBADGES
|Indiana hoopster
|PACER
|Itchy and anxious
|ANTSY
|"Be it ___ so humble …"
|EVER
|Large African antelope
|GNU
|Place of many oranges
|GROVE
|Critic, often
|RATER
|Angelina Jolie, your film completes me, "Girl …
|INTERRUPTED
|"Where ___ you?"
|WERE
|Shut down
|CLOSE
|In great health
|HALE
|It comes straight from a donkey’s mouth
|BRAY
|Word attached to "wind" or "air"
|BORNE
|Casual conversations
|CHATS
|Small-time vendors
|PEDDLERS
|Greek god of war
|ARES
|Getting out of bed
|ARISING
|Old conjunction
|ERE
|Supercilious one
|PRIG
|Em, of a classic film
|AUNTIE
|Full circle measurement
|GIRTH
|Mutual of ___ (insurance company)
|OMAHA
|They assist in walking
|CANES
|River to the underworld
|STYX
|Thing often checked on smartphones
|TIME
|"Oh, so that’s it!"
|AHA
|Any dude or bro
|GUY
|Psychic ability
|ESP
|Moved to Florida at age 65, briefly
|RET
|Retire from the military, Brit-style
|DEMOB
|Human incubators
|UTERI
|Place to relax in a luxury hotel
|SPA
|Who has shown up for all the Detroit Lions’ Super Bowls?
|NOONE
|Native American pole
|TOTEM
|Pantry item, often
|CAN
|Although animated, you complete me, "Lady …
|ANDTHETRAMP
|Halloween mo.
|OCT
|Places of safety
|HAVENS
|Fits involving shaking and quivering
|AGUES
|Mourning person?
|GRIEVER
|Like February days
|WINTRY
|Word with "Power," "Texas" or "park"
|RANGER
|Sweet baby or angel of the second order
|CHERUB
|Comics canine in the military
|OTTO
|Loud horn noise
|BLARE
|Start of a kindergarten song
|ABC
|Sign made with two fingers
|VEE
|Happy to have an incomplete sentence
|PAROLED
|Homer Simpson’s utterance
|DOH
|Be incorrect
|ERR
|Nullify
|ERASE
|Taj Mahal’s spot
|AGRA
|Late-night flight
|REDEYE
|One who is more than just a child’s friend
|PARENT
|Vegetable common in 19-Across
|GOURDS
|Trips involving life preservers
|CRUISES
|Urge to action
|IMPEL
|Ink spots and wine splashes, for two
|STAINS
|Rodent that’s despicable to many
|RAT
|Although dangerous, you complete me, man …
|EATINGTIGER
|Word in many titles
|THE
|Thing that Dr. Seuss liked to do
|RHYME
|Like a locked bathroom stall
|INUSE
|Consumed
|HAD
|Some horns
|SAXES
|Land of the pharaohs
|EGYPT