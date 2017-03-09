Universal Crossword Answers March 10th 2017

Kind of modern "fingerprint" DNA
Longest division of geological time EON
Old TV squad with Linc, Julie and Pete MOD
Rushing from place to place ONTHEGO
Not act up BEHAVE
Say something UTTER
Divided between two choices TORN
Plane-landing guesses ETAS
Sleep phase with busy eyes REM
Mentally or physically unfit IMPAIRED
You are proof of good deeds and you complete me, boy … SCOUTBADGES
Indiana hoopster PACER
Itchy and anxious ANTSY
"Be it ___ so humble …" EVER
Large African antelope GNU
Place of many oranges GROVE
Critic, often RATER
Angelina Jolie, your film completes me, "Girl … INTERRUPTED
"Where ___ you?" WERE
Shut down CLOSE
In great health HALE
It comes straight from a donkey’s mouth BRAY
Word attached to "wind" or "air" BORNE
Casual conversations CHATS
Small-time vendors PEDDLERS
Greek god of war ARES
Getting out of bed ARISING
Old conjunction ERE
Supercilious one PRIG
Em, of a classic film AUNTIE
Full circle measurement GIRTH
Mutual of ___ (insurance company) OMAHA
They assist in walking CANES
River to the underworld STYX
Thing often checked on smartphones TIME
"Oh, so that’s it!" AHA
Any dude or bro GUY
Psychic ability ESP
Moved to Florida at age 65, briefly RET
Retire from the military, Brit-style DEMOB
Human incubators UTERI
Place to relax in a luxury hotel SPA
Who has shown up for all the Detroit Lions’ Super Bowls? NOONE
Native American pole TOTEM
Pantry item, often CAN
Although animated, you complete me, "Lady … ANDTHETRAMP
Halloween mo. OCT
Places of safety HAVENS
Fits involving shaking and quivering AGUES
Mourning person? GRIEVER
Like February days WINTRY
Word with "Power," "Texas" or "park" RANGER
Sweet baby or angel of the second order CHERUB
Comics canine in the military OTTO
Loud horn noise BLARE
Start of a kindergarten song ABC
Sign made with two fingers VEE
Happy to have an incomplete sentence PAROLED
Homer Simpson’s utterance DOH
Be incorrect ERR
Nullify ERASE
Taj Mahal’s spot AGRA
Late-night flight REDEYE
One who is more than just a child’s friend PARENT
Vegetable common in 19-Across GOURDS
Trips involving life preservers CRUISES
Urge to action IMPEL
Ink spots and wine splashes, for two STAINS
Rodent that’s despicable to many RAT
Although dangerous, you complete me, man … EATINGTIGER
Word in many titles THE
Thing that Dr. Seuss liked to do RHYME
Like a locked bathroom stall INUSE
Consumed HAD
Some horns SAXES
Land of the pharaohs EGYPT