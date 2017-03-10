Universal Crossword Answers March 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Global economic grp. IMF
Driver’s peg TEE
Aussie source of lean red meat EMU
Like the Who’s appearance, once MOD
Legendary French impressionist RENOIR
Cravings or desires URGES
Loud noises DINS
In Kentucky, Bowling Green-to-Ashland dir. ENE
Bird that appreciates statues PIGEON
Improvised ADHOC
Bar bill TAB
Palindromic exclamation of surprise OHO
Easter can follow it? NOR
Least active IDLEST
Within a living organism, in biology INVIVO
It has cash 24/7 ATM
Goofing off on the job LOAFING
Two million pounds KILOTON
Focused ALERT
"Spice" anagram EPICS
Involving deductive reasoning APRIORI
Conned TAKENIN
Printer’s spaces, sometimes ENS
Tool storage facilities SHEDS
Golf legend Sammy SNEAD
Ohio city AKRON
What an unruly mob produces UNREST
Cops’ shout, sometimes OPENUP
Kauai serving POI
Brief joke GAG
Tough and willing to face danger GRITTY
Exclusively or solely PURELY
"None of the above" OTHER
Indicator of a neutral vowel sound SCHWA
"And others" abbr. ETAL
Regret RUE
Place to stay in Vermont INN
Prime meridian hrs. GMT
Covert ___ (spy stuff) OPS
Butcher block wood, often OAK
Strong emotion of anger IRE
It’s nothing, really NIL
Strike gently TAP
Unit next to a bullet point ITEM
Crass or impolite RUDE
Give a ___ the back (congratulate) PATON
Kind of pad MEMO
Word with "go bragh!" ERIN
The Gem State IDAHO
The quarrelsome person next door competes on "Family … FEUDINGNEIGHBOR
Performs DOES
Prefix with "natal" or "classic" NEO
Common, strong chemical bases ALKALIS
Call forth or summon (arch.) EVOCATE
Any hard worker TOILER
Go ’round and ’round SPIN
Give a terrible review to PAN
Men MALES
Con’s knife SHIV
Boats like Ham’s ARKS
A Chinese restaurateur competes on "Wheel of … FORTUNECOOKIE
Hollywood’s Brad PITT
Beatty and Kelly NEDS
Pitchfork extension PRONG
Sean Lennon’s mom ONO
"Mardi" follower GRAS
Illinois River port PEORIA
Turned a deaf ear toward IGNORED
Basking, often SUNNING
"___ the season …" TIS
Stationery hue, sometimes ECRU
Terse people compete on "The Price is … RIGHTTOTHEPOINT
Like some expectations or obligations UNMET
Part of a ratchet wheel PAWL
Opera song for one ARIA
A door allows it ENTRY
Wipe out, as a dragon SLAY
Seaweed type KELP