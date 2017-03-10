Universal Crossword Answers March 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal March 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Global economic grp.
|IMF
|Driver’s peg
|TEE
|Aussie source of lean red meat
|EMU
|Like the Who’s appearance, once
|MOD
|Legendary French impressionist
|RENOIR
|Cravings or desires
|URGES
|Loud noises
|DINS
|In Kentucky, Bowling Green-to-Ashland dir.
|ENE
|Bird that appreciates statues
|PIGEON
|Improvised
|ADHOC
|Bar bill
|TAB
|Palindromic exclamation of surprise
|OHO
|Easter can follow it?
|NOR
|Least active
|IDLEST
|Within a living organism, in biology
|INVIVO
|It has cash 24/7
|ATM
|Goofing off on the job
|LOAFING
|Two million pounds
|KILOTON
|Focused
|ALERT
|"Spice" anagram
|EPICS
|Involving deductive reasoning
|APRIORI
|Conned
|TAKENIN
|Printer’s spaces, sometimes
|ENS
|Tool storage facilities
|SHEDS
|Golf legend Sammy
|SNEAD
|Ohio city
|AKRON
|What an unruly mob produces
|UNREST
|Cops’ shout, sometimes
|OPENUP
|Kauai serving
|POI
|Brief joke
|GAG
|Tough and willing to face danger
|GRITTY
|Exclusively or solely
|PURELY
|"None of the above"
|OTHER
|Indicator of a neutral vowel sound
|SCHWA
|"And others" abbr.
|ETAL
|Regret
|RUE
|Place to stay in Vermont
|INN
|Prime meridian hrs.
|GMT
|Covert ___ (spy stuff)
|OPS
|Butcher block wood, often
|OAK
|Strong emotion of anger
|IRE
|It’s nothing, really
|NIL
|Strike gently
|TAP
|Unit next to a bullet point
|ITEM
|Crass or impolite
|RUDE
|Give a ___ the back (congratulate)
|PATON
|Kind of pad
|MEMO
|Word with "go bragh!"
|ERIN
|The Gem State
|IDAHO
|The quarrelsome person next door competes on "Family …
|FEUDINGNEIGHBOR
|Performs
|DOES
|Prefix with "natal" or "classic"
|NEO
|Common, strong chemical bases
|ALKALIS
|Call forth or summon (arch.)
|EVOCATE
|Any hard worker
|TOILER
|Go ’round and ’round
|SPIN
|Give a terrible review to
|PAN
|Men
|MALES
|Con’s knife
|SHIV
|Boats like Ham’s
|ARKS
|A Chinese restaurateur competes on "Wheel of …
|FORTUNECOOKIE
|Hollywood’s Brad
|PITT
|Beatty and Kelly
|NEDS
|Pitchfork extension
|PRONG
|Sean Lennon’s mom
|ONO
|"Mardi" follower
|GRAS
|Illinois River port
|PEORIA
|Turned a deaf ear toward
|IGNORED
|Basking, often
|SUNNING
|"___ the season …"
|TIS
|Stationery hue, sometimes
|ECRU
|Terse people compete on "The Price is …
|RIGHTTOTHEPOINT
|Like some expectations or obligations
|UNMET
|Part of a ratchet wheel
|PAWL
|Opera song for one
|ARIA
|A door allows it
|ENTRY
|Wipe out, as a dragon
|SLAY
|Seaweed type
|KELP