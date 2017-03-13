Universal Crossword Answers March 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal March 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Declares as true
|AVERS
|Pale purple
|LILAC
|Giant panda’s treat
|BAMBOOSHOOT
|Stirred up
|INCITED
|Spy org.
|CIA
|"Very interesting …"
|HMM
|Not buck the system
|OBEY
|More overabundant
|RIFER
|Body armor for the trunk (var.)
|CORSLET
|Like unprocessed data
|RAW
|Pilot’s guess
|ETA
|Mph part
|PER
|Conclusion
|END
|Hadn’t repaid yet
|OWED
|Move up and down repeatedly
|BOB
|Studied times
|ERAS
|Holy ___ Empire
|ROMAN
|Latin list-shortening abbr.
|ETAL
|"So Matthew McConaughey says to me …" sayer, e.g.
|NAMEDROPPER
|A bit buzzed
|TIPSY
|Patio flooring surface, sometimes
|SLATE
|Piano output
|NOTES
|Mediterranean republic
|MALTA
|Oak, in a nutshell?
|ACORN
|It falls daily but never breaks
|NIGHT
|Classic narrative poetry
|EPOS
|Great Lake name
|ERIE
|Pitched a pitch
|SPIELED
|Supervise
|OVERSEE
|Like many head-turners
|SEXY
|Tokyo, once
|EDO
|Things that are custom made?
|RITES
|One quadrillionth of a meter
|FERMI
|Psychoanalyst Sigmund
|FREUD
|Pie hole relative
|TRAP
|Word with "club" or "mail"
|FAN
|"Without further ___ …"
|ADO
|Pop lover?
|MOM
|Nest egg part, often
|IRA
|Type of maniac or trip
|EGO
|Big game?
|ELK
|It’s got a priest covered
|ALB
|Blood of the Greek gods
|ICHOR
|Paper with a crinkled texture
|CREPE
|By way of
|VIA
|Rain-bearing clouds
|NIMBI
|From a certain grain
|OATEN
|Tree with hard, tough wood
|ELM
|Made oneself known
|CAMEFORWARD
|Bar mitzvah officiant
|RABBI
|Trees from which one can take a bow?
|YEWS
|Vespa, famously
|SCOOTER
|Gives in, as to pressure
|RELENTS
|Shakespeare’s king of the fairies
|OBERON
|Thing important to a micromanager
|DETAIL
|They have young’uns
|MAS
|One of the Wayans
|DAMON
|Place with big Bucs
|TAMPA
|Need a backrub, e.g.
|ACHE
|French composer Erik
|SATIE
|"… ___ ye be judged"
|LEST
|Belt holders
|LOOPS
|Spanish "black"
|NEGRO
|Become blond overnight
|DYE
|Brownies in bunches
|TROOPS
|Tremble from the cold
|SHIVER
|More fidgety
|ANTSIER
|Started one of 18 holes
|TEEDOFF
|Freeway off-ramp
|EXIT
|Active cowboy, sometimes
|ROPER
|Where relatives branch out?
|FAMILYTREES
|Prefix with "fix" or "test"
|PRE
|Have a crush on, e.g.
|ADORE
|U.S. Postal Service symbol
|EAGLE
|Large Australian bird
|EMU
|Footloose one
|NOMAD
|Piped up
|SPOKE
|Get ___ of (trash)
|RID