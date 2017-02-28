Universal Crossword Answers March 1st 2017

Huge stringed instrument HARP
"It’s ___ cry from …" AFAR
Long-time Yugoslav leader TITO
Opening for "while," a long while ago ERST
Ambience feature DECOR
Sheepish meadow LEA
Mentally quick APT
Chinese fruits with brittle coverings (var.) LICHIS
Need painkillers ACHE
Cubic cordwood measure STERE
Type of service or war CIVIL
"___ you ashamed of yourself?" ARENT
Frigid water hazards BERGS
Letters studied in biochemistry RNA
Like the Beatles in their heyday FAB
Makes wagers BETS
Thing to do after a shampoo, sometimes BLOWDRY
Unit to plow ACRE
Not long from now SOON
Part of, as a plan INON
Topmost position ACME
Mountain in Sicily ETNA
Approximation from the cockpit ETA
Window treatment parts RODS
It runs when broken EGG
Where modern-day Vikings explored MARS
"Fall" header PRAT
Mexican food order, sometimes TACO
Entree served in a bowl STEW
Eye part IRIS
Seniors, one year later ALUMNI
Paint-application option SPRAY
Camel’s cousin LLAMA
Like many breakfast cereals OATEN
Needed a shower in the worst way STANK
36-Down maker HEN
Covert ___ (spy missions) OPS
If you’re this, you suck LEECH
Big fusses over trivial things ADOS
A fit of shivering or shaking AGUE
Tibetan priest LAMA
Give off EMIT
Places for lions DENS
"Days of ___ Lives" OUR
Function USE
Opposite of enjoyed HATED
Ryan Gosling film "___ Land" LALA
Wound’s protective cover SCAB
Likely to be hosed? AFIRE
Colossal, film-wise EPIC
Rubber band in the gutter? TIRE
When Nugent rocks in the sewer, he changes the lyrics to … RATSCRATCHFEVER
Stable particle with a positive charge PROTON
It may occur pretrial HEARING
Bar mitzvah VIP RABBI
Hearty swigs BELTS
Large section of an atlas ASIA
"Where ___ should I look?" ELSE
Composition for an orchestra plus soloist CONCERTO
Entices TEMPTS
Large batting cages are needed in the sewer because sluggers need … ROOMTOSWINGARAT
Any group of nine ENNEAD
Exciting hot-rod event DRAGRACE
Hindu dress SARI
Store below decks STOW
Make a mess in the tub SLOSH
Disinfectant brand LYSOL
Relatively flat highland PLATEAU
Sounded, as a large bell PEALED
A sewer activity with pursuits, captures, escapes, etc. is a … RATANDMOUSEGAME
New Testament’s final word AMEN
Difficult burden ONUS
Herb oft-used in Indian food CUMIN
Jerk YANK
King, to his subjects SIRE
Uses a microwave HEATS