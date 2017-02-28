Universal Crossword Answers March 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal March 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Huge stringed instrument
|HARP
|"It’s ___ cry from …"
|AFAR
|Long-time Yugoslav leader
|TITO
|Opening for "while," a long while ago
|ERST
|Ambience feature
|DECOR
|Sheepish meadow
|LEA
|Mentally quick
|APT
|Chinese fruits with brittle coverings (var.)
|LICHIS
|Need painkillers
|ACHE
|Cubic cordwood measure
|STERE
|Type of service or war
|CIVIL
|"___ you ashamed of yourself?"
|ARENT
|Frigid water hazards
|BERGS
|Letters studied in biochemistry
|RNA
|Like the Beatles in their heyday
|FAB
|Makes wagers
|BETS
|Thing to do after a shampoo, sometimes
|BLOWDRY
|Unit to plow
|ACRE
|Not long from now
|SOON
|Part of, as a plan
|INON
|Topmost position
|ACME
|Mountain in Sicily
|ETNA
|Approximation from the cockpit
|ETA
|Window treatment parts
|RODS
|It runs when broken
|EGG
|Where modern-day Vikings explored
|MARS
|"Fall" header
|PRAT
|Mexican food order, sometimes
|TACO
|Entree served in a bowl
|STEW
|Eye part
|IRIS
|Seniors, one year later
|ALUMNI
|Paint-application option
|SPRAY
|Camel’s cousin
|LLAMA
|Like many breakfast cereals
|OATEN
|Needed a shower in the worst way
|STANK
|36-Down maker
|HEN
|Covert ___ (spy missions)
|OPS
|If you’re this, you suck
|LEECH
|Big fusses over trivial things
|ADOS
|A fit of shivering or shaking
|AGUE
|Tibetan priest
|LAMA
|Give off
|EMIT
|Places for lions
|DENS
|"Days of ___ Lives"
|OUR
|Function
|USE
|Opposite of enjoyed
|HATED
|Ryan Gosling film "___ Land"
|LALA
|Wound’s protective cover
|SCAB
|Likely to be hosed?
|AFIRE
|Colossal, film-wise
|EPIC
|Rubber band in the gutter?
|TIRE
|When Nugent rocks in the sewer, he changes the lyrics to …
|RATSCRATCHFEVER
|Stable particle with a positive charge
|PROTON
|It may occur pretrial
|HEARING
|Bar mitzvah VIP
|RABBI
|Hearty swigs
|BELTS
|Large section of an atlas
|ASIA
|"Where ___ should I look?"
|ELSE
|Composition for an orchestra plus soloist
|CONCERTO
|Entices
|TEMPTS
|Large batting cages are needed in the sewer because sluggers need …
|ROOMTOSWINGARAT
|Any group of nine
|ENNEAD
|Exciting hot-rod event
|DRAGRACE
|Hindu dress
|SARI
|Store below decks
|STOW
|Make a mess in the tub
|SLOSH
|Disinfectant brand
|LYSOL
|Relatively flat highland
|PLATEAU
|Sounded, as a large bell
|PEALED
|A sewer activity with pursuits, captures, escapes, etc. is a …
|RATANDMOUSEGAME
|New Testament’s final word
|AMEN
|Difficult burden
|ONUS
|Herb oft-used in Indian food
|CUMIN
|Jerk
|YANK
|King, to his subjects
|SIRE
|Uses a microwave
|HEATS