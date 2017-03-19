Universal Crossword Answers March 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Cuss SWEAR
Pre-pupal insect LARVA
Birdlike AVIAN
All-around good guy MENSCH
Marine predator ORCA
It’s pitched over your head ROOF
Bullets, e.g. AMMO
Be educated LEARN
Throw figurative mud at IMPUGN
Indian bread NAAN
Font features TYPEFACES
Fishy delicacy ROE
Hockey legend Bobby ORR
"… all snug in ___ beds" THEIR
Mai ___ cocktail TAI
More than like ADORE
Finding it difficult to relax TENSE
"Without further" ending ADO
Like morning grass DEWY
Overfills SATES
Relative of "i.e." VIZ
Gray-violet MAUVE
Fiery funeral wood stacks PYRES
Shows uncertainty HESITATES
Blast, as a baseball SWAT
Blacklist BAN
Earlier, earlier ERE
Feeling of boredom ENNUI
Fled to be wed ELOPED
"Have a nice ___!" DAY
Beginning stages ONSETS
Reduced to the simplest form BASIC
Moron IDIOT
Type of rich cake TORTE
Cast off from the body, as perspiration EGEST
More than large HUGE
Infamous emperor NERO
Sink like a rock DROP
Egg containers HENS
Beer relative ALE
Spy org. CIA
Brickbat SLAM
Spoken aloud ORAL
Song’s opening bars INTRO
One way to offer a greeting WAVE
Italian capital ROME
City VIP MAYOR
Word with "go bragh!" ERIN
State of prolonged unconsciousness COMA
Type of mill PAPER
What the pirate written out of a will did? AVASTAFORTUNE
Dressing choice RANCH
Hound NAG
Like Falstaff, body-wise FAT
"___ I win, tails you lose" HEADS
Storm into, militarily INVADE
Car speed, briefly MPH
The most productive thoughts IDEAS
Computer symbol ICON
Pirate’s facial grooming aid? AYEBROWTWEEZERS
Constellation bear URSA
More than want YEARN
Behold SEE
Like marble and some cheese VEINED
Apt "notes" anagram STENO
Maryland winter hrs. EST
Chem class, often LAB
Bring together UNITE
What a pirate gives his pet-watcher? AHOYANDHISDOG
Be rowdy and disruptive ACTUP
Like withered land SERE
Ireland, to some EIRE
Person owing allegiance to a feudal lord LIEGE
Pressing requirement? IRON
Day-care charges TOTS
___ off (slackened) EASED
"Cheese it, the ___!" COPS
Proofer’s editorial mark STET