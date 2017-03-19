Universal Crossword Answers March 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal March 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Cuss
|SWEAR
|Pre-pupal insect
|LARVA
|Birdlike
|AVIAN
|All-around good guy
|MENSCH
|Marine predator
|ORCA
|It’s pitched over your head
|ROOF
|Bullets, e.g.
|AMMO
|Be educated
|LEARN
|Throw figurative mud at
|IMPUGN
|Indian bread
|NAAN
|Font features
|TYPEFACES
|Fishy delicacy
|ROE
|Hockey legend Bobby
|ORR
|"… all snug in ___ beds"
|THEIR
|Mai ___ cocktail
|TAI
|More than like
|ADORE
|Finding it difficult to relax
|TENSE
|"Without further" ending
|ADO
|Like morning grass
|DEWY
|Overfills
|SATES
|Relative of "i.e."
|VIZ
|Gray-violet
|MAUVE
|Fiery funeral wood stacks
|PYRES
|Shows uncertainty
|HESITATES
|Blast, as a baseball
|SWAT
|Blacklist
|BAN
|Earlier, earlier
|ERE
|Feeling of boredom
|ENNUI
|Fled to be wed
|ELOPED
|"Have a nice ___!"
|DAY
|Beginning stages
|ONSETS
|Reduced to the simplest form
|BASIC
|Moron
|IDIOT
|Type of rich cake
|TORTE
|Cast off from the body, as perspiration
|EGEST
|More than large
|HUGE
|Infamous emperor
|NERO
|Sink like a rock
|DROP
|Egg containers
|HENS
|Beer relative
|ALE
|Spy org.
|CIA
|Brickbat
|SLAM
|Spoken aloud
|ORAL
|Song’s opening bars
|INTRO
|One way to offer a greeting
|WAVE
|Italian capital
|ROME
|City VIP
|MAYOR
|Word with "go bragh!"
|ERIN
|State of prolonged unconsciousness
|COMA
|Type of mill
|PAPER
|What the pirate written out of a will did?
|AVASTAFORTUNE
|Dressing choice
|RANCH
|Hound
|NAG
|Like Falstaff, body-wise
|FAT
|"___ I win, tails you lose"
|HEADS
|Storm into, militarily
|INVADE
|Car speed, briefly
|MPH
|The most productive thoughts
|IDEAS
|Computer symbol
|ICON
|Pirate’s facial grooming aid?
|AYEBROWTWEEZERS
|Constellation bear
|URSA
|More than want
|YEARN
|Behold
|SEE
|Like marble and some cheese
|VEINED
|Apt "notes" anagram
|STENO
|Maryland winter hrs.
|EST
|Chem class, often
|LAB
|Bring together
|UNITE
|What a pirate gives his pet-watcher?
|AHOYANDHISDOG
|Be rowdy and disruptive
|ACTUP
|Like withered land
|SERE
|Ireland, to some
|EIRE
|Person owing allegiance to a feudal lord
|LIEGE
|Pressing requirement?
|IRON
|Day-care charges
|TOTS
|___ off (slackened)
|EASED
|"Cheese it, the ___!"
|COPS
|Proofer’s editorial mark
|STET