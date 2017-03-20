Universal Crossword Answers March 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal March 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|"He’s making ___, checking it …"
|ALIST
|Keep getting magazines
|RENEW
|Parts of a food drive collection
|CANNEDGOODS
|Moves out permanently
|VACATES
|Eggs, in a lab
|OVA
|"___ Things I Hate About You"
|TEN
|Sea birds
|ERNS
|It could give a clown a leg up
|STILT
|It can cause a wrongful conviction
|FRAMEUP
|Shocking fish
|EEL
|Babilonia of skating
|TAI
|Curved woodworking tool (var.)
|ADZ
|Soap ingredient of old
|LYE
|Naked
|BARE
|Wedding announcement word
|NEE
|Word with "proportions"
|EPIC
|Regarding the kidneys
|RENAL
|___ 51 (alleged UFO site)
|AREA
|Oppressed by those in power
|DOWNTRODDEN
|Express one’s views
|OPINE
|Relating to birth
|NATAL
|Incurred, as a bar tab
|RANUP
|Thing that may be hard to break
|HABIT
|Make up for a wrong
|ATONE
|Runs in neutral
|IDLES
|What parallel lines will never do
|MEET
|Remove from office
|OUST
|They feature pros and cons
|DEBATES
|Pollen holders
|STAMENS
|Young society ladies, briefly
|DEBS
|Feature of a hurricane
|EYE
|It causes people to wait
|DELAY
|Painters like Matisse or Dufy
|FAUVE
|Large naval force
|FLEET
|Sandwich shop
|DELI
|Tennis match section
|SET
|Possessive pronoun for a ship
|HER
|Pt. of a portfolio, often
|IRA
|Split at the seams
|RIP
|Yosemite beast
|ELK
|Compete
|VIE
|Rainbow formation
|ARC
|Marks one’s ballot
|VOTES
|Infantile position
|FETAL
|Spacious grazing locale
|LEA
|Prevent, as a disaster
|AVERT
|Partner of "rough"
|READY
|Small hotel
|INN
|Use parts of one thing to repair another thing
|CANNIBALIZE
|Medicinal plant
|SENNA
|Give a terrible review to
|SLAM
|Woofer’s opposite
|TWEETER
|Trample but good
|TREADON
|Much more thought-provoking
|DEEPER
|One of Jupiter’s moons
|EUROPA
|Old witch
|HAG
|Red Sea peninsula
|SINAI
|Shrill-voiced cousin of a plover
|PEWIT
|Molecule component
|ATOM
|This puzzle’s theme and a great attitude to have
|CANDO
|Worker in Siam, of film
|ANNA
|Showed disapproval, as an audience
|BOOED
|Whoppers
|LULUS
|K-___ (big name in record compilations)
|TEL
|"… need is a friend ___"
|INDEED
|Bug
|PESTER
|Trial-run proving ground
|TESTBED
|Avoid, as carbs or sugar
|STAYOFF
|Sacked out and under covers
|ABED
|Olympian’s quest
|MEDAL
|Tugged-on thing
|SHIRTSLEEVE
|Word librarians use
|DUE
|Creepy and ghastly
|EERIE
|With every chip bet on one hand
|ALLIN
|First mate?
|EVE
|Catches animals, in a way
|TRAPS
|"Yowza!" relative
|YIKES
|Thing a butterfly may be in
|NET