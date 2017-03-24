Universal Crossword Answers March 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal March 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Huge portion of cake
|SLAB
|Vintner’s valley
|NAPA
|Small testers of one’s patience
|IMPS
|City of Lights
|PARIS
|High mountain
|ALP
|Put a scratch on, for example
|MAR
|Cheese from 4-Down’s country
|BRIE
|Linda or Dale of entertainment
|EVANS
|Some drum sounds
|RATTAT
|Military lookout
|SENTINEL
|Certain skating leap
|AXEL
|Part of a flowery presentation, sometimes
|VASE
|Letters on ambulances
|EMS
|6 x 9 in. book size
|OCTAVO
|Nickname for Ireland
|EIRE
|General vicinity
|AREA
|Kind of 70-Across
|BIRCH
|Muscat native
|OMANI
|Did a dude ranch activity
|ROPED
|Bay of Naples isle
|CAPRI
|Fire residues
|ASHES
|Steppe antelope
|SAIGA
|Eight things, collectively
|OCTET
|Dumb, for some, e.g.
|RHYME
|Directed a small boat
|OARED
|Topmost beam of a home
|ROOFTREE
|Trunk covered in bark
|BOLE
|Makes a deduction
|INFERS
|5,280 feet
|MILE
|Fishes with expansive nets
|SEINES
|Curled up
|FETAL
|Drug offender’s option, sometimes
|REHAB
|Valuable, milky stone
|OPAL
|___ snuff (good enough)
|UPTO
|Baptism or marriage ceremony, e.g.
|RITE
|Workbench clamp
|VISE
|Sword used in competitions
|EPEE
|Russian leader, once
|TSAR
|Commercials
|ADS
|Dairy producer
|COW
|Some print shop measures
|ENS
|Make quick, light cuts
|SNIP
|Traffic caution color
|AMBER
|Intentionally not spend
|SAVE
|Tibetan religious figure
|LAMA
|Immature insect
|LARVA
|Written course conclusion, often
|EXAM
|Rightness or relevance
|APPROPRIATENESS
|Standard or foundational
|BASIC
|Give as a privilege
|ENTITLE
|Thrust a bayonet
|STAB
|Hindu garment
|SARI
|Middle-Earth creature
|ORC
|Opera highlight provided by one
|ARIA
|Tightening muscle
|TENSOR
|Extinct New Zealand bird
|MOA
|Left-hand side of a book
|VERSO
|"To ___ his own"
|EACH
|Asset for social people
|APPROACHABILITY
|Notorious Roman emperor
|NERO
|Graceful bird known for wading
|HERON
|Sparkler in a setting
|GEM
|"Break a leg" and "running on empty"
|IDIOMS
|Word with "help" or "control"
|SELF
|Munched
|ATE
|Feudal estate
|FIEF
|Lots of bucks?
|DEER
|One who lives far from work
|OUTLIER
|Strengthen an embankment
|REVET
|Learn-on-the-job positions
|APPRENTICESHIPS
|Every single day has one
|DATE
|Use, as the good china
|EATON
|Like Columbus at work
|ASEA
|___ gin fizz
|SLOE
|Lots and lots
|SLEWS
|Tavern offering
|BEER