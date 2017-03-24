Universal Crossword Answers March 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Huge portion of cake SLAB
Vintner’s valley NAPA
Small testers of one’s patience IMPS
City of Lights PARIS
High mountain ALP
Put a scratch on, for example MAR
Cheese from 4-Down’s country BRIE
Linda or Dale of entertainment EVANS
Some drum sounds RATTAT
Military lookout SENTINEL
Certain skating leap AXEL
Part of a flowery presentation, sometimes VASE
Letters on ambulances EMS
6 x 9 in. book size OCTAVO
Nickname for Ireland EIRE
General vicinity AREA
Kind of 70-Across BIRCH
Muscat native OMANI
Did a dude ranch activity ROPED
Bay of Naples isle CAPRI
Fire residues ASHES
Steppe antelope SAIGA
Eight things, collectively OCTET
Dumb, for some, e.g. RHYME
Directed a small boat OARED
Topmost beam of a home ROOFTREE
Trunk covered in bark BOLE
Makes a deduction INFERS
5,280 feet MILE
Fishes with expansive nets SEINES
Curled up FETAL
Drug offender’s option, sometimes REHAB
Valuable, milky stone OPAL
___ snuff (good enough) UPTO
Baptism or marriage ceremony, e.g. RITE
Workbench clamp VISE
Sword used in competitions EPEE
Russian leader, once TSAR
Commercials ADS
Dairy producer COW
Some print shop measures ENS
Make quick, light cuts SNIP
Traffic caution color AMBER
Intentionally not spend SAVE
Tibetan religious figure LAMA
Immature insect LARVA
Written course conclusion, often EXAM
Rightness or relevance APPROPRIATENESS
Standard or foundational BASIC
Give as a privilege ENTITLE
Thrust a bayonet STAB
Hindu garment SARI
Middle-Earth creature ORC
Opera highlight provided by one ARIA
Tightening muscle TENSOR
Extinct New Zealand bird MOA
Left-hand side of a book VERSO
"To ___ his own" EACH
Asset for social people APPROACHABILITY
Notorious Roman emperor NERO
Graceful bird known for wading HERON
Sparkler in a setting GEM
"Break a leg" and "running on empty" IDIOMS
Word with "help" or "control" SELF
Munched ATE
Feudal estate FIEF
Lots of bucks? DEER
One who lives far from work OUTLIER
Strengthen an embankment REVET
Learn-on-the-job positions APPRENTICESHIPS
Every single day has one DATE
Use, as the good china EATON
Like Columbus at work ASEA
___ gin fizz SLOE
Lots and lots SLEWS
Tavern offering BEER