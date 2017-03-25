Universal Crossword Answers March 26th 2017

|Rug type
|SHAG
|Imogene of old comedy
|COCA
|Belonging to me and my twin
|OURS
|An arborist who doesn’t drink is called a …
|TREETOTALER
|Sharp as a tack
|ASTUTE
|Do something grammatical
|PARSE
|"… heard him exclaim, ___ he drove …"
|ERE
|Ceased living
|DIED
|Punishment of biblical proportions
|PLAGUE
|Type of doll
|RAG
|Perfect
|IDEAL
|Combine
|MERGE
|Beginning phase
|ONSET
|Present occasions
|NONCES
|Response to a minor mistake
|OOPS
|LP and arm protectors
|SLEEVES
|An arborist delights British guests with a fancy 4:00 …
|TREESERVICE
|From or to a great distance
|AFAR
|___ wave (trigonometry phrase)
|SINE
|Country road
|LANE
|On the calmer side of the ship
|ALEE
|"Darn it!"
|DRAT
|Not yet docked
|ASEA
|Drawn tightly
|TAUT
|What soap and water make
|SUDS
|Roof type
|THATCH
|Humble request
|PLEA
|Photographer’s collection
|LENSES
|Adjust in advance
|PRESET
|Greek cheeses
|FETAS
|Florida key
|LARGO
|Mountain nymph of Greek mythology
|OREAD
|Prefix with "modern" or "sound"
|ULTRA
|Tears inelegantly
|RIPS
|Short pastoral poem (var.)
|IDYL
|Eliot the crime-buster
|NESS
|Way through a fence
|GATE
|Mendes or Peron
|EVA
|Regret
|RUE
|Dundee native
|SCOT
|Imitated by a zoo animal?
|APED
|Top shelf
|PRIMO
|Word with "happy" or "man"
|HOUR
|Dress for Indira Gandhi
|SARI
|Weighed down
|LADEN
|Ranch unit
|ACRE
|13-19 year-old arborists?
|TREENAGERS
|In neither a solid nor liquid state
|GASEOUS
|Common pet
|DOG
|Candles-on-a-cake indication
|AGE
|Bags at shopping malls
|TOTES
|Squirrel’s miniature snack
|NUTLET
|Not straight up
|ASLOPE
|One spiking the punch
|LACER
|Some Italian sports cars
|FIATS
|Bit of editing marginalia, sometimes
|DELE
|Tastes truffles
|EATS
|Nicole Smith or Wintour
|ANNA
|This puzzle’s obvious theme
|TREES
|Isaac’s boy
|ESAU
|Angler’s gadget
|REEL
|"What’ll ya ___?" (barkeeper’s question)
|HAVE
|Poseur
|PSEUD
|Bring great joy to
|ELATE
|Skirt folds
|PLEATS
|Broccoli unit
|FLORET
|More certain
|SURER
|Common listening device?
|EAR
|ATM maker
|NCR
|Walking out the door
|LEAVING
|Arborist’s souvenirs?
|TREESHIRTS
|The mother of invention
|IDEA
|Tequila ingredient
|AGAVE
|Not diluted
|PURE
|Dermatologist’s diagnosis, sometimes
|CYST
|Common party beverages
|SODAS
|Bottom supporter?
|SEAT
|Word that comes before or after "where"
|ELSE
|Rug type
|SHAG
|Imogene of old comedy
|COCA
|Belonging to me and my twin
|OURS
|An arborist who doesn’t drink is called a …
|TREETOTALER
|Sharp as a tack
|ASTUTE
|Do something grammatical
|PARSE
|"… heard him exclaim, ___ he drove …"
|ERE
|Ceased living
|DIED
|Punishment of biblical proportions
|PLAGUE
|Type of doll
|RAG
|Perfect
|IDEAL
|Combine
|MERGE
|Beginning phase
|ONSET
|Present occasions
|NONCES
|Response to a minor mistake
|OOPS
|LP and arm protectors
|SLEEVES
|An arborist delights British guests with a fancy 4:00 …
|TREESERVICE
|From or to a great distance
|AFAR
|___ wave (trigonometry phrase)
|SINE
|Country road
|LANE
|On the calmer side of the ship
|ALEE
|"Darn it!"
|DRAT
|Not yet docked
|ASEA
|Drawn tightly
|TAUT
|What soap and water make
|SUDS
|Roof type
|THATCH
|Humble request
|PLEA
|Photographer’s collection
|LENSES
|Adjust in advance
|PRESET
|Greek cheeses
|FETAS
|Florida key
|LARGO
|Mountain nymph of Greek mythology
|OREAD
|Prefix with "modern" or "sound"
|ULTRA
|Tears inelegantly
|RIPS
|Short pastoral poem (var.)
|IDYL
|Eliot the crime-buster
|NESS
|Way through a fence
|GATE
|Mendes or Peron
|EVA
|Regret
|RUE
|Dundee native
|SCOT
|Imitated by a zoo animal?
|APED
|Top shelf
|PRIMO
|Word with "happy" or "man"
|HOUR
|Dress for Indira Gandhi
|SARI
|Weighed down
|LADEN
|Ranch unit
|ACRE
|13-19 year-old arborists?
|TREENAGERS
|In neither a solid nor liquid state
|GASEOUS
|Common pet
|DOG
|Candles-on-a-cake indication
|AGE
|Bags at shopping malls
|TOTES
|Squirrel’s miniature snack
|NUTLET
|Not straight up
|ASLOPE
|One spiking the punch
|LACER
|Some Italian sports cars
|FIATS
|Bit of editing marginalia, sometimes
|DELE
|Tastes truffles
|EATS
|Nicole Smith or Wintour
|ANNA
|This puzzle’s obvious theme
|TREES
|Isaac’s boy
|ESAU
|Angler’s gadget
|REEL
|"What’ll ya ___?" (barkeeper’s question)
|HAVE
|Poseur
|PSEUD
|Bring great joy to
|ELATE
|Skirt folds
|PLEATS
|Broccoli unit
|FLORET
|More certain
|SURER
|Common listening device?
|EAR
|ATM maker
|NCR
|Walking out the door
|LEAVING
|Arborist’s souvenirs?
|TREESHIRTS
|The mother of invention
|IDEA
|Tequila ingredient
|AGAVE
|Not diluted
|PURE
|Dermatologist’s diagnosis, sometimes
|CYST
|Common party beverages
|SODAS
|Bottom supporter?
|SEAT
|Word that comes before or after "where"
|ELSE