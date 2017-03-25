Universal Crossword Answers March 26th 2017

admin Universal

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal March 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Rug type SHAG
Imogene of old comedy COCA
Belonging to me and my twin OURS
An arborist who doesn’t drink is called a … TREETOTALER
Sharp as a tack ASTUTE
Do something grammatical PARSE
"… heard him exclaim, ___ he drove …" ERE
Ceased living DIED
Punishment of biblical proportions PLAGUE
Type of doll RAG
Perfect IDEAL
Combine MERGE
Beginning phase ONSET
Present occasions NONCES
Response to a minor mistake OOPS
LP and arm protectors SLEEVES
An arborist delights British guests with a fancy 4:00 … TREESERVICE
From or to a great distance AFAR
___ wave (trigonometry phrase) SINE
Country road LANE
On the calmer side of the ship ALEE
"Darn it!" DRAT
Not yet docked ASEA
Drawn tightly TAUT
What soap and water make SUDS
Roof type THATCH
Humble request PLEA
Photographer’s collection LENSES
Adjust in advance PRESET
Greek cheeses FETAS
Florida key LARGO
Mountain nymph of Greek mythology OREAD
Prefix with "modern" or "sound" ULTRA
Tears inelegantly RIPS
Short pastoral poem (var.) IDYL
Eliot the crime-buster NESS
Way through a fence GATE
Mendes or Peron EVA
Regret RUE
Dundee native SCOT
Imitated by a zoo animal? APED
Top shelf PRIMO
Word with "happy" or "man" HOUR
Dress for Indira Gandhi SARI
Weighed down LADEN
Ranch unit ACRE
13-19 year-old arborists? TREENAGERS
In neither a solid nor liquid state GASEOUS
Common pet DOG
Candles-on-a-cake indication AGE
Bags at shopping malls TOTES
Squirrel’s miniature snack NUTLET
Not straight up ASLOPE
One spiking the punch LACER
Some Italian sports cars FIATS
Bit of editing marginalia, sometimes DELE
Tastes truffles EATS
Nicole Smith or Wintour ANNA
This puzzle’s obvious theme TREES
Isaac’s boy ESAU
Angler’s gadget REEL
"What’ll ya ___?" (barkeeper’s question) HAVE
Poseur PSEUD
Bring great joy to ELATE
Skirt folds PLEATS
Broccoli unit FLORET
More certain SURER
Common listening device? EAR
ATM maker NCR
Walking out the door LEAVING
Arborist’s souvenirs? TREESHIRTS
The mother of invention IDEA
Tequila ingredient AGAVE
Not diluted PURE
Dermatologist’s diagnosis, sometimes CYST
Common party beverages SODAS
Bottom supporter? SEAT
Word that comes before or after "where" ELSE
Rug type SHAG
Imogene of old comedy COCA
Belonging to me and my twin OURS
An arborist who doesn’t drink is called a … TREETOTALER
Sharp as a tack ASTUTE
Do something grammatical PARSE
"… heard him exclaim, ___ he drove …" ERE
Ceased living DIED
Punishment of biblical proportions PLAGUE
Type of doll RAG
Perfect IDEAL
Combine MERGE
Beginning phase ONSET
Present occasions NONCES
Response to a minor mistake OOPS
LP and arm protectors SLEEVES
An arborist delights British guests with a fancy 4:00 … TREESERVICE
From or to a great distance AFAR
___ wave (trigonometry phrase) SINE
Country road LANE
On the calmer side of the ship ALEE
"Darn it!" DRAT
Not yet docked ASEA
Drawn tightly TAUT
What soap and water make SUDS
Roof type THATCH
Humble request PLEA
Photographer’s collection LENSES
Adjust in advance PRESET
Greek cheeses FETAS
Florida key LARGO
Mountain nymph of Greek mythology OREAD
Prefix with "modern" or "sound" ULTRA
Tears inelegantly RIPS
Short pastoral poem (var.) IDYL
Eliot the crime-buster NESS
Way through a fence GATE
Mendes or Peron EVA
Regret RUE
Dundee native SCOT
Imitated by a zoo animal? APED
Top shelf PRIMO
Word with "happy" or "man" HOUR
Dress for Indira Gandhi SARI
Weighed down LADEN
Ranch unit ACRE
13-19 year-old arborists? TREENAGERS
In neither a solid nor liquid state GASEOUS
Common pet DOG
Candles-on-a-cake indication AGE
Bags at shopping malls TOTES
Squirrel’s miniature snack NUTLET
Not straight up ASLOPE
One spiking the punch LACER
Some Italian sports cars FIATS
Bit of editing marginalia, sometimes DELE
Tastes truffles EATS
Nicole Smith or Wintour ANNA
This puzzle’s obvious theme TREES
Isaac’s boy ESAU
Angler’s gadget REEL
"What’ll ya ___?" (barkeeper’s question) HAVE
Poseur PSEUD
Bring great joy to ELATE
Skirt folds PLEATS
Broccoli unit FLORET
More certain SURER
Common listening device? EAR
ATM maker NCR
Walking out the door LEAVING
Arborist’s souvenirs? TREESHIRTS
The mother of invention IDEA
Tequila ingredient AGAVE
Not diluted PURE
Dermatologist’s diagnosis, sometimes CYST
Common party beverages SODAS
Bottom supporter? SEAT
Word that comes before or after "where" ELSE