Universal Crossword Answers March 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal March 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Furbys, Beanie Babies and others
|FADS
|Sty sound
|OINK
|Some brain tissue
|GRAYMATTER
|Ones finding it hard to be accepted
|MISFITS
|Musical compositions that evoke rural life
|IDYLLS
|Band sample
|DEMO
|Things in need of filling
|GAPS
|Some fraternity letters
|ETAS
|Weight room unit
|SET
|In front
|AHEAD
|Wagers
|BETS
|Native Londoner
|BRIT
|Legendary creatures that eat elephants
|ROCS
|___ Kong
|HONG
|Some cookies
|OREOS
|Some insects
|ANTS
|Head cover
|HAIRS
|It involves a low interest rate?
|ENNUI
|One that’s not quite a teenager
|TWEEN
|On again, as a pilot flame
|RELIT
|Short-tailed lemur
|INDRI
|Brief narrative
|SHORTSTORY
|Kind of therapy
|AROMA
|Complete
|TOTAL
|English river
|TRENT
|Sharpen
|WHET
|Deciphered
|DECODED
|Beer, slangily
|SUDS
|School for teaching horsemanship
|MANEGE
|NBA position
|GUARD
|City of a famous leaning tower
|PISA
|Overconfident
|SMUG
|Pentathlon sword event
|EPEE
|Tear open
|RIVE
|Removes weeds, in a way
|HOES
|Some places to stay overnight
|INNS
|Tofu source (var.)
|SOYA
|Sound of relief
|PHEW
|Legendary singer Cooke
|SAM
|Type of car lights
|FOG
|Mosquitolike flies
|MIDGES
|Miss. for Mississippi, e.g.
|ABBR
|Diver’s requirement
|AIR
|Form a mental image
|IDEATE
|Villain’s nemesis
|HERO
|Nucleus contents
|DNA
|Kindly ear to lend
|SYMPATHETIC
|Vast blue thing
|SKY
|Good dental advice
|FLOSS
|Some huge ovens
|OASTS
|Perform drudgery
|MOIL
|Common connector
|AND
|It’s not real, but it’s still tugged on
|HEARTSTRING
|Put bottom to cushion
|SAT
|Poker pay-ins
|ANTES
|Left
|WENT
|"Comin’ ___ the Rye"
|THRO
|Word with "plow," "bump" or "break"
|INTO
|Fuses together via heat
|WELDS
|It grows beneath the surface
|ROOT
|Is remorseful about
|RUES
|One willed
|HEIR
|Skin care prefix
|DERMA
|Certain honorific for men
|SIR
|Nostalgically schmaltzy
|SENTIMENTAL
|Sign of a big-time beer drinker
|GUT
|Play components
|ACTS
|Impostor
|PSEUD
|Horned African beast, briefly
|RHINO
|Recipe amt.
|TSP
|Type of plea filled with emotion
|IMPASSIONED
|Sound of contentment
|OOH
|Litigation starter
|SUER
|Exact punishment for
|AVENGE
|Ham surrounder, sometimes
|RYE
|Mellowed, as wine
|AGED
|Made a shambles of (with "up")
|MESSED
|Swerve off course momentarily
|YAW