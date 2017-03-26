Universal Crossword Answers March 27th 2017

admin Universal

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal March 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Furbys, Beanie Babies and others FADS
Sty sound OINK
Some brain tissue GRAYMATTER
Ones finding it hard to be accepted MISFITS
Musical compositions that evoke rural life IDYLLS
Band sample DEMO
Things in need of filling GAPS
Some fraternity letters ETAS
Weight room unit SET
In front AHEAD
Wagers BETS
Native Londoner BRIT
Legendary creatures that eat elephants ROCS
___ Kong HONG
Some cookies OREOS
Some insects ANTS
Head cover HAIRS
It involves a low interest rate? ENNUI
One that’s not quite a teenager TWEEN
On again, as a pilot flame RELIT
Short-tailed lemur INDRI
Brief narrative SHORTSTORY
Kind of therapy AROMA
Complete TOTAL
English river TRENT
Sharpen WHET
Deciphered DECODED
Beer, slangily SUDS
School for teaching horsemanship MANEGE
NBA position GUARD
City of a famous leaning tower PISA
Overconfident SMUG
Pentathlon sword event EPEE
Tear open RIVE
Removes weeds, in a way HOES
Some places to stay overnight INNS
Tofu source (var.) SOYA
Sound of relief PHEW
Legendary singer Cooke SAM
Type of car lights FOG
Mosquitolike flies MIDGES
Miss. for Mississippi, e.g. ABBR
Diver’s requirement AIR
Form a mental image IDEATE
Villain’s nemesis HERO
Nucleus contents DNA
Kindly ear to lend SYMPATHETIC
Vast blue thing SKY
Good dental advice FLOSS
Some huge ovens OASTS
Perform drudgery MOIL
Common connector AND
It’s not real, but it’s still tugged on HEARTSTRING
Put bottom to cushion SAT
Poker pay-ins ANTES
Left WENT
"Comin’ ___ the Rye" THRO
Word with "plow," "bump" or "break" INTO
Fuses together via heat WELDS
It grows beneath the surface ROOT
Is remorseful about RUES
One willed HEIR
Skin care prefix DERMA
Certain honorific for men SIR
Nostalgically schmaltzy SENTIMENTAL
Sign of a big-time beer drinker GUT
Play components ACTS
Impostor PSEUD
Horned African beast, briefly RHINO
Recipe amt. TSP
Type of plea filled with emotion IMPASSIONED
Sound of contentment OOH
Litigation starter SUER
Exact punishment for AVENGE
Ham surrounder, sometimes RYE
Mellowed, as wine AGED
Made a shambles of (with "up") MESSED
Swerve off course momentarily YAW