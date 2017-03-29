Universal Crossword Answers March 30th 2017

Universal March 30th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Indian prince RAJA
And others, in shorthand ETAL
Spoke VERBALIZED
Fantastic notion, as of one’s imagination FIGMENT
Most slippery ICIEST
Campbell of TV and films NEVE
Assist a robber, e.g. ABET
Johns or heads LAVS
Id complement EGO
Brief summation RECAP
Some state names in D.C., briefly AVES
It may be thrown a curve MITT
Clever maneuver PLOY
Part of M.I.T. INST
Favorable responses YESES
Elephant feature TUSK
Sample, as a small bit of food TASTE
Out-of-this-world creature ALIEN
Less likely to be committed SANER
Freshly washed CLEAN
Certain Arab OMANI
Gives one’s opinion COMMENTSON
Deprive of one’s courage UNMAN
Upward push BOOST
Campbell of fashion NAOMI
Oscars attendee’s "bag" SWAG
Some bar drinks CHASERS
Know-it-all sage GURU
On the schedule SLATED
___ down (makes much simpler) DUMBS
Gunky, slimy or yucky ICKY
Not even a single one NONE
"Time’s a-wastin’" CMON
Deceitful one LIAR
Teenager’s facial outbreak ACNE
Create or construct MAKE
Planting unit, for farmers ACRE
Five up, e.g. TIED
Major American network NBC
Mash the gas in a garage REV
Concluding part FINALE
Access onto the highway RAMP
Chowed down ATE
It delivers cold comfort ICEBAG
Mean business? EVIL
Cookie locale, sometimes JAR
Speak out about something GIVEVOICETO
Priest’s garment ALB
Is introduced to MEETS
Ill-tempered and then some NASTY
Roll call calls, sometimes AYES
Recipe amt. TSP
Type of recruiter TALENTSCOUT
Little bear CUB
Group of primo invitees ALIST
Charitable collections for the poor ALMS
Double negative NONO
Shirt label info SIZE
Emulate a cat burglar SNEAK
Bullets, briefly AMMO
Stands on a golf course? TEES
Ease off, as from a baby bottle WEAN
Deepest sleeps possible COMAS
Put a stop to END
Court order affecting one’s wages GARNISHMENT
Used a spade DUG
Had been stretched out in bed LAIN
Sustain, as injuries INCUR
Prayer wheel utilizers LAMAS
Inked-skin design, in slang TAT
Transmit information to others COMMUNICATE
"Fi" front SCI
Etch-a-Sketch part KNOB
Financial VIP BANKER
Rock worth something ORE
Cravings YENS
Systems of beliefs CREEDS
Homer’s neighbor, on TV NED