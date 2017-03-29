Universal Crossword Answers March 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal March 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Indian prince
|RAJA
|And others, in shorthand
|ETAL
|Spoke
|VERBALIZED
|Fantastic notion, as of one’s imagination
|FIGMENT
|Most slippery
|ICIEST
|Campbell of TV and films
|NEVE
|Assist a robber, e.g.
|ABET
|Johns or heads
|LAVS
|Id complement
|EGO
|Brief summation
|RECAP
|Some state names in D.C., briefly
|AVES
|It may be thrown a curve
|MITT
|Clever maneuver
|PLOY
|Part of M.I.T.
|INST
|Favorable responses
|YESES
|Elephant feature
|TUSK
|Sample, as a small bit of food
|TASTE
|Out-of-this-world creature
|ALIEN
|Less likely to be committed
|SANER
|Freshly washed
|CLEAN
|Certain Arab
|OMANI
|Gives one’s opinion
|COMMENTSON
|Deprive of one’s courage
|UNMAN
|Upward push
|BOOST
|Campbell of fashion
|NAOMI
|Oscars attendee’s "bag"
|SWAG
|Some bar drinks
|CHASERS
|Know-it-all sage
|GURU
|On the schedule
|SLATED
|___ down (makes much simpler)
|DUMBS
|Gunky, slimy or yucky
|ICKY
|Not even a single one
|NONE
|"Time’s a-wastin’"
|CMON
|Deceitful one
|LIAR
|Teenager’s facial outbreak
|ACNE
|Create or construct
|MAKE
|Planting unit, for farmers
|ACRE
|Five up, e.g.
|TIED
|Major American network
|NBC
|Mash the gas in a garage
|REV
|Concluding part
|FINALE
|Access onto the highway
|RAMP
|Chowed down
|ATE
|It delivers cold comfort
|ICEBAG
|Mean business?
|EVIL
|Cookie locale, sometimes
|JAR
|Speak out about something
|GIVEVOICETO
|Priest’s garment
|ALB
|Is introduced to
|MEETS
|Ill-tempered and then some
|NASTY
|Roll call calls, sometimes
|AYES
|Recipe amt.
|TSP
|Type of recruiter
|TALENTSCOUT
|Little bear
|CUB
|Group of primo invitees
|ALIST
|Charitable collections for the poor
|ALMS
|Double negative
|NONO
|Shirt label info
|SIZE
|Emulate a cat burglar
|SNEAK
|Bullets, briefly
|AMMO
|Stands on a golf course?
|TEES
|Ease off, as from a baby bottle
|WEAN
|Deepest sleeps possible
|COMAS
|Put a stop to
|END
|Court order affecting one’s wages
|GARNISHMENT
|Used a spade
|DUG
|Had been stretched out in bed
|LAIN
|Sustain, as injuries
|INCUR
|Prayer wheel utilizers
|LAMAS
|Inked-skin design, in slang
|TAT
|Transmit information to others
|COMMUNICATE
|"Fi" front
|SCI
|Etch-a-Sketch part
|KNOB
|Financial VIP
|BANKER
|Rock worth something
|ORE
|Cravings
|YENS
|Systems of beliefs
|CREEDS
|Homer’s neighbor, on TV
|NED