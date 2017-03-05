Universal Crossword Answers March 6th 2017

admin Universal

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal March 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Newton’s fruit? FIGS
Especially cruel boss OGRE
Much more than some ALOT
Lummox LOUT
Loudness units SONES
WWII flying group RAF
Shoemaker’s puncher AWL
Dam or president HOOVER
___ gin fizz SLOE
One with a run-on sentence? LIFER
Place to moor INLET
Surgery reminders SCARS
Easy scapegoat PATSY
Morning moisture DEW
Genetic letters RNA
Good’s opposite EVIL
Orate passionately DECLAIM
Bird bills NEBS
Gain ___ on (lead but good) ALAP
Lucy’s sitcom partner DESI
Dell or Lenovo rival ACER
Cause of ruin BANE
Television listings abbr. TBA
Audible, unhealthy chest sound RALE
It’s the crime center? RIM
Where the wise men came from AFAR
Said twice, an island near Tahiti BORA
"The Black Prince" writer Murdoch IRIS
Baby’s nurse, in China AMAH
Pigmented eye layer UVEA
Use, as coupons REDEEM
Secured, as a sneaker LACED
Love to pieces ADORE
Kind of pasta PENNE
Starving UNFED
Polynesian food staple POI
Winter hazard ICE
Purple flower LILAC
Eric of "Monty Python" IDLE
Relinquish, as land CEDE
The Bard of ___ (Shakespeare) AVON
Accounting or sales, e.g. (Abbr.) DEPT
Certain sax ALTO
’60s war site, informally NAM
Let it all out, in a way CRY
Baby zebras FOALS
Sounds of good cheer? RAHS
Daffy Duck has one LISP
Inuit’s domed home IGLOO
Way off base AWOL
Ancient Cuzco citizen INCA
Home for a British super, perhaps GROUNDFLOORFLAT
Smaller sofa SETTEE
Thin decorative layers VENEERS
Gothenburg native SWEDE
Like pretentious museumgoers ARTSY
Zilch in Mexico NADA
Sentence part VERB
Like many kitchen appliances ELECTRIC
Lawrence’s place ARABIA
Angel’s outfit? BASEBALLUNIFORM
Coil SPIRAL
Hail Mary AVEMARIA
Famous canal ERIE
Allergic outbreak, sometimes RASH
Drink, kitty-style LAPUP
Internet message EMAIL
Growth near the tonsil ADENOID
Loud summer bug CICADA
factor for players in big games CONFIDENCELEVEL
Bulky grayish-brown eagle ERNE
Jet type LEAR
Accept as one’s own ADOPT
Card of ownership, in Monopoly DEED
TV award EMMY
Poem with quotations CENTO