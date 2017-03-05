Universal Crossword Answers March 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal March 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Newton’s fruit?
|FIGS
|Especially cruel boss
|OGRE
|Much more than some
|ALOT
|Lummox
|LOUT
|Loudness units
|SONES
|WWII flying group
|RAF
|Shoemaker’s puncher
|AWL
|Dam or president
|HOOVER
|___ gin fizz
|SLOE
|One with a run-on sentence?
|LIFER
|Place to moor
|INLET
|Surgery reminders
|SCARS
|Easy scapegoat
|PATSY
|Morning moisture
|DEW
|Genetic letters
|RNA
|Good’s opposite
|EVIL
|Orate passionately
|DECLAIM
|Bird bills
|NEBS
|Gain ___ on (lead but good)
|ALAP
|Lucy’s sitcom partner
|DESI
|Dell or Lenovo rival
|ACER
|Cause of ruin
|BANE
|Television listings abbr.
|TBA
|Audible, unhealthy chest sound
|RALE
|It’s the crime center?
|RIM
|Where the wise men came from
|AFAR
|Said twice, an island near Tahiti
|BORA
|"The Black Prince" writer Murdoch
|IRIS
|Baby’s nurse, in China
|AMAH
|Pigmented eye layer
|UVEA
|Use, as coupons
|REDEEM
|Secured, as a sneaker
|LACED
|Love to pieces
|ADORE
|Kind of pasta
|PENNE
|Starving
|UNFED
|Polynesian food staple
|POI
|Winter hazard
|ICE
|Purple flower
|LILAC
|Eric of "Monty Python"
|IDLE
|Relinquish, as land
|CEDE
|The Bard of ___ (Shakespeare)
|AVON
|Accounting or sales, e.g. (Abbr.)
|DEPT
|Certain sax
|ALTO
|’60s war site, informally
|NAM
|Let it all out, in a way
|CRY
|Baby zebras
|FOALS
|Sounds of good cheer?
|RAHS
|Daffy Duck has one
|LISP
|Inuit’s domed home
|IGLOO
|Way off base
|AWOL
|Ancient Cuzco citizen
|INCA
|Home for a British super, perhaps
|GROUNDFLOORFLAT
|Smaller sofa
|SETTEE
|Thin decorative layers
|VENEERS
|Gothenburg native
|SWEDE
|Like pretentious museumgoers
|ARTSY
|Zilch in Mexico
|NADA
|Sentence part
|VERB
|Like many kitchen appliances
|ELECTRIC
|Lawrence’s place
|ARABIA
|Angel’s outfit?
|BASEBALLUNIFORM
|Coil
|SPIRAL
|Hail Mary
|AVEMARIA
|Famous canal
|ERIE
|Allergic outbreak, sometimes
|RASH
|Drink, kitty-style
|LAPUP
|Internet message
|EMAIL
|Growth near the tonsil
|ADENOID
|Loud summer bug
|CICADA
|factor for players in big games
|CONFIDENCELEVEL
|Bulky grayish-brown eagle
|ERNE
|Jet type
|LEAR
|Accept as one’s own
|ADOPT
|Card of ownership, in Monopoly
|DEED
|TV award
|EMMY
|Poem with quotations
|CENTO