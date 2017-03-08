Universal Crossword Answers March 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Waugh or Guinness ALEC
IRA type ROTH
Casserole type TUNA
TV’s Enterprise, e.g. STARSHIP
Russian capital MOSCOW
Stradivarius’ teacher AMATI
"Bolero" composer RAVEL
One of the Marvel superheroes THOR
Common garment of India SARI
If you simply bask for it, you’ll get it SUNTAN
Walking ___ (euphoric) ONAIR
Old floppies DISCS
Secret supply STASH
Beast that imitates APE
Entertainer Lewis, with a lamb 43-Down SHARI
Carve into crystal, e.g. ETCH
Dismiss a flying pest SHOO
Showed up CAME
Fork prong TINE
Ruth’s 714 or a day’s 24 HRS
Closed SHUT
Chiffons oldie "___ So Fine" HES
Name on many jeans’ labels LEVI
Some British beverages ALES
Bit of force? DYNE
One associated with dreadlocks RASTA
Bad "accidental" letters? EMS
Apt to go into a rage VOLATILE
Marionette relative PUPPET
Let off steam, literally or figuratively VENTED
Turkish lord (var.) AGA
Pains in the neck ACHES
It makes gems appear larger LOUPE
Actor M. ___ Walsh of over 200 films EMMET
Lubricated OILED
Squirrel’s partner, in cartoons MOOSE
Long, drawn-out tale SAGA
It glides across snow SLED
First inhabited place EDEN
The periodic table’s Pb LEAD
Runs at the mouth YAPS
"Martial" follower ARTS
"Mini" selling places MARTS
Bald spot coverings SODS
Awkward, uncouth person LOUT
Midwestern metropolis OMAHA
Combat outfit UNIT
Europe’s largest volcano ETNA
Enjoy, as a chef’s meal SAVOR
Big-time launcher NASA
Honesty, politeness, charm, etc. CHARACTERISTICS
"Spare the rod, ___ the child" SPOIL
Like bad winters HARSH
Steer clear of ESCHEW
Larger-life link THAN
Native of Bangkok THAI
Bake eggs in their shells SHIRR
Young boy LAD
Including everything COMPREHENSIVELY
Farm tool HOE
Make someone do a spit take AMUSE
Word with "Dutch" or "toaster" OVEN
Quiet sound that can mean "Look here!" PSST
Piece of luggage carried by hand VALISE
Alaskan native ALEUT
Alpha’s opposite OMEGA
Employing sympathy COMPASSIONATELY
Brahman’s prominent feature HUMP
Divvy up accordingly ALLOT
"Bright" thing from one’s mind IDEA
Certain sporting sword EPEE
Makers of a big V GEESE
Kind of year LEAP
Rectangular paving stone with a curved top SETT
Did some math ADDED
Some football players ENDS