Universal Crossword Answers March 9th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Waugh or Guinness
|ALEC
|IRA type
|ROTH
|Casserole type
|TUNA
|TV’s Enterprise, e.g.
|STARSHIP
|Russian capital
|MOSCOW
|Stradivarius’ teacher
|AMATI
|"Bolero" composer
|RAVEL
|One of the Marvel superheroes
|THOR
|Common garment of India
|SARI
|If you simply bask for it, you’ll get it
|SUNTAN
|Walking ___ (euphoric)
|ONAIR
|Old floppies
|DISCS
|Secret supply
|STASH
|Beast that imitates
|APE
|Entertainer Lewis, with a lamb 43-Down
|SHARI
|Carve into crystal, e.g.
|ETCH
|Dismiss a flying pest
|SHOO
|Showed up
|CAME
|Fork prong
|TINE
|Ruth’s 714 or a day’s 24
|HRS
|Closed
|SHUT
|Chiffons oldie "___ So Fine"
|HES
|Name on many jeans’ labels
|LEVI
|Some British beverages
|ALES
|Bit of force?
|DYNE
|One associated with dreadlocks
|RASTA
|Bad "accidental" letters?
|EMS
|Apt to go into a rage
|VOLATILE
|Marionette relative
|PUPPET
|Let off steam, literally or figuratively
|VENTED
|Turkish lord (var.)
|AGA
|Pains in the neck
|ACHES
|It makes gems appear larger
|LOUPE
|Actor M. ___ Walsh of over 200 films
|EMMET
|Lubricated
|OILED
|Squirrel’s partner, in cartoons
|MOOSE
|Long, drawn-out tale
|SAGA
|It glides across snow
|SLED
|First inhabited place
|EDEN
|The periodic table’s Pb
|LEAD
|Runs at the mouth
|YAPS
|"Martial" follower
|ARTS
|"Mini" selling places
|MARTS
|Bald spot coverings
|SODS
|Awkward, uncouth person
|LOUT
|Midwestern metropolis
|OMAHA
|Combat outfit
|UNIT
|Europe’s largest volcano
|ETNA
|Enjoy, as a chef’s meal
|SAVOR
|Big-time launcher
|NASA
|Honesty, politeness, charm, etc.
|CHARACTERISTICS
|"Spare the rod, ___ the child"
|SPOIL
|Like bad winters
|HARSH
|Steer clear of
|ESCHEW
|Larger-life link
|THAN
|Native of Bangkok
|THAI
|Bake eggs in their shells
|SHIRR
|Young boy
|LAD
|Including everything
|COMPREHENSIVELY
|Farm tool
|HOE
|Make someone do a spit take
|AMUSE
|Word with "Dutch" or "toaster"
|OVEN
|Quiet sound that can mean "Look here!"
|PSST
|Piece of luggage carried by hand
|VALISE
|Alaskan native
|ALEUT
|Alpha’s opposite
|OMEGA
|Employing sympathy
|COMPASSIONATELY
|Brahman’s prominent feature
|HUMP
|Divvy up accordingly
|ALLOT
|"Bright" thing from one’s mind
|IDEA
|Certain sporting sword
|EPEE
|Makers of a big V
|GEESE
|Kind of year
|LEAP
|Rectangular paving stone with a curved top
|SETT
|Did some math
|ADDED
|Some football players
|ENDS