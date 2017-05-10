Universal Crossword Answers May 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal May 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Greek P RHO
Long, skinny fish EEL
Bummed or blue SAD
Abel’s mom EVE
Despotism TYRANNY
Stately home MANOR
Souffle ingredients EGGS
Splashy type of wheel MAG
Makes 7-Down about once a month? OVULATES
Politician with a six-year term SENATOR
Methuselah was so old, he kept koi in an … OLDFISHBOWL
Show’s second showing RERUN
Peter of "Young Frankenstein" BOYLE
Bad day for Caesar IDES
Start for "fab" or "soak" PRE
Nail alternative SCREW
Two-door auto COUPE
Methuselah was so old, his favorite birds were … OLDENEAGLES
Took the subway RODE
Southpaw’s nickname LEFTY
Armless coats VESTS
Discourage DETER
Bones used in arm wrestling ULNAE
Rebellious years, stereotypically TEENS
Site of Napoleon’s defeat WATERLOO
Came down from one’s high horse? ALIT
Prepare a path for nightclub VIPs ROPEOFF
Certain condiments (var.) CATSUPS
Car stat MPG
List heading for the busy TODO
Soft rustling sound WHISH
Measurement tool RULER
Thailand bills BAHTS
Soft "ahem" alternative PSST
Noisy racket DIN
Glossed-over thing LIP
Org. involved in drug raids DEA
"… and on and on" on a list ETC
Kind of bread RYE
Correct a tripped breaker switch RESET
Execs’ messages MEMOS
Poetic sphere ORB
Not easy to lift HEAVY
Tequila maker’s need AGAVE
Zodiac lion LEO
Methuselah was so old, he welded things with an … OLDERINGGUN
Desperately needing rainfall DRY
Commotions ADOS
Twins, maybe LAPFUL
Internet troll, essentially SCORNER
Place to go on base LATRINE
Large intestines COLONS
Overrules, as presidents VETOES
Red in the face RUDDY
Postpone DEFER
QB’s cry HUT
Dueling sword EPEE
Jerry, Mae and Adam WESTS
Not just ready and willing ABLE
Common cyst WEN
Torn, unkempt and tattered RATTY
Make yourself a double? CLONE
Expresses feelings EMOTES
Taipei’s place TAIWAN
Candy cover WRAPPER
Baby quieters BOTTLES
Radical environmentalist (with "tree") HUGGER
Bachelors’ digs PADS
Unwell ILL
Methuselah was so old, he shunned people with an … OLDSHOULDER
Poker term, understand? SEE
Pass off as real or genuine FOIST
Religious reverence PIETY
Day pts. HRS
Helvetica and Comic Sans FONTS
Where to see stars SPACE
