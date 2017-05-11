Universal Crossword Answers May 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal May 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Senators’ home turf OTTAWA
Point of entry PORTAL
"I don’t care who" ANYONE
Super-strong cotton thread LISLE
Equine mothers DAMS
Scratch out, as a living EKE
Like an active candle LIT
Get some air? INHALE
McNally’s partner in maps RAND
Margin EDGE
Pervasive, as a disease PANDEMIC
Mature AGE
Archery bow material YEW
Parents and grandparents, to teens OLDSTERS
Three, in Roman numerals III
Crumbly soil MARL
Short melodic solos ARIOSOS
Serious, studious one of slang WONK
Naval rank (abbr.) ENS
Villain’s nemesis HERO
Texts of operas LIBRETTI
Airport board postings ETAS
Pupil’s setting UVEA
Card game SKAT
Infamous emperor NERO
"You can guess the rest" ETCETERA
Work for an orchestra? OPUS
Like jalapenos HOT
Aggravate, as feathers? RUFFLE
You can take a shot with it CAMERA
Personas’ counterparts ANIMAS
Grade-school outside break RECESS
Thing on a doctor’s invoice FEE
Extremely run-down home HOVEL
Do a trucker’s job HAUL
"Money ___ everything" ISNT
It can give you fits AGUE
"Med" or "fix" lead-in PRE
"Superman" foe Luthor LEX
"And now a word from ___ sponsor" OUR
Proved to be a chicken RAN
Opaque gem OPAL
Place with a slicer DELI
Clean up a debt REPAY
Singer Tennille or Braxton TONI
Related by blood AKIN
"A closed mouth gathers no foot," e.g. ADAGE
"If you are stuck in an old routine …" TRYSOMETHINGNEW
Lagoons’ surrounders ATOLLS
Assisted AIDED
Didn’t wax WANED
Bamako’s country MALI
Merino matriarch EWE
Draught drink ALE
Be generous SHARE
Yellow citrus LEMON
Pre-birth berths UTERI
Butt-centered protests SITINS
"If you are worried about the past …" NEVERLOOKBACK
Like straight men HETERO
Practices for a prize fight SPARS
Keiko and similar creatures ORCAS
Navigation system’s offering ROUTE
Automobile CAR
Little piggy, in a rhyme TOE
Hubbub FUSS
Macbeth’s title THANE
Robber or shoplifter THIEF
Type of power or bomb ATOMIC
"If you’ve wronged someone, say …" PLEASEFORGIVEME
Encore airing RERUN
Hawaiian outdoor feast LUAU
Periods of note, in history books ERAS
Praise and then some EXALT
River in Ireland or eagle type ERNE
Irish miss LASS
